"If the captain gets confidence.." - India bowling coach reveals some batters are learning bowling skills to add more options

India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, expressed contentment on Thursday regarding the successful reintegration of Jasprit Bumrah into the team's pace artillery. This development provides a significant boost as they gear up for the upcoming World Cup next month.

Bumrah's return to the Indian squad during the recent Ireland tour marked a triumphant comeback after a prolonged injury hiatus. His remarkable intensity and performance have continued to leave a strong impression during the ongoing Asia Cup. Nevertheless, the nucleus of India's primary pace attack now revolves around Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya, resulting in the management's decision to sideline Mohammed Shami.

"It's not very easy to drop someone like Shami. The experience that he has and the performance that he has done for the country is phenomenal. It's never easy to have that kind of a conversation (dropping a player)," he said.

Mhambrey acknowledged that while it was a challenging decision, the player in question has been clearly informed about the team's choice.

Tilak Varma amongst batters honing their bowling skills

The former India pacer also expressed his elation at witnessing the significant progress Pandya has made as a bowler in recent times. Furthermore, Mhambrey stated that the Indian team has embarked on a process to enhance the bowling skills of some of the batsmen, thereby providing more options when the need arises.

Tilak Varma prominently features in this initiative.

"If the captain gets confidence that he can bowl one over and deliver, this one over can turn into two overs. But it depends on circumstances where we need that extra bowler," he said.

