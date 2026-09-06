Phil Salt Injury Update: Repeat Of IPL Injury Ahead Of Big Tour

The England Cricket Board have provided a Phil Salt injury update, and it is not a positive one, as the wicket-keeper batter has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Phil Salt Injury Update

The selectors have named 16-player squads for both T20I and ODI series. However, Phil Salt has not been included in the squads after suffering a right quad injury.

Salt recently played in The Hundred 2026, where he represented Welsh Fire as the team’s captain. He played all eight matches and scored 195 runs at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate of 114.70.

The latest Phil Salt injury update can be a concern for England, as the wicket-keeper batter has faced injury issues earlier as well. He had earlier suffered a finger injury during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Even though Phil Salt’s form dipped in franchise cricket and his strike rate was also low, he was in excellent form in T20Is. In the recent series against India in July, he scored 70 and 59* in two of the four innings. His absence will be a big miss for England in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell underwent successful surgery on his injured knee earlier this week and remains on track with his rehabilitation. Sam Curran is also out with a groin injury.

Opening batter Aneurin Donald has earned his first England T20I call-up, while uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe has been included in the ODI squad.

Jamie Overton has returned to both the T20I and ODI squads after missing the white-ball series against India earlier this summer due to a thigh injury.

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England Squad for Sri Lanka White-ball series

T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue.

ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

Full Schedule for England vs Sri Lanka White-ball series

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st T20I September 15 Southampton 11:00 PM 2nd T20I September 17 Cardiff 11:00 PM 3rd T20I September 19 Manchester 7:00 PM 1st ODI September 22 Chester-le-Street 5:00 PM 2nd ODI September 24 Leeds 5:00 PM 3rd ODI September 27 London 3:00 PM

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