Watch: Brainfade by R Ashwin as his late dash to cross over fails; Jimmy Neesham run out in dramatic circumstances

R Ashwin failed to get going in his run early enough, leading to a run-out for Rajasthan Royals last organised batter Jimmy Neesham.

Jimmy Neesham couldn't get across the other end after a late attempt to go for the single from batting partner R Ashwin.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) lower-order batters Jimmy Neesham and R Ashwin were involved in a horrible mix-up that saw the former being sold down the river by his batting partner in an IPL 2022 game on Sunday (May 15).

The run-out was seen in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mumbai. Facing LSG wristspinner Ravi Bishnoi, Ashwin hit the ball straight to covers, leading Neesham to try and sprint across for a single which was perhaps not there.

Soon Neesham realised his mistake as the throw from the cover region came flat to Bishnoi at the other end while he was yet to cross his batting partner.

R Ashwin tried to sacrifice his wicket to protect the more organised Neesham to maximise the remaining overs, but he was too late.

A review checked by the third umpire confirmed what had taken place and Neesham was made to do the long walk back.

R Ashwin-Jimmy Neesham involved in a bad mix-up

The run-out happened at the back half of the 18th over in RR's first-innings effort with the bat. Eyeing big hits to maximise the end-overs at his end, R Ashwin screamed the ball from Bishnoi straight to the cover fielder. Neesham, hoping to get to the other end, immediately sprinted with the intention to get a single.

Watch: 19-year-old 'Lasith Malinga clone' Matheesha Pathirana gets wicket off first ball in IPL

However, his attempt was nullified after Ashwin made a very late dash towards the bowling end and couldn't get past Neesham to sacrifice his wicket. It meant that RR lost their last organised player to be reduced to 152/6 near the close of the 18th over.



It was one of the rare errors from Ashwin, a player known for his game awareness and flexibility, as he perhaps sold his partner down the river by not going across for the single quickly enough.

The third umpire verified the Neesham run-out, with R Ashwin clearly behind his partner when they both started running. The television official wasted no time in declaring the Kiwi allrounder out, leading Ashwin to perhaps regret his late attempt at a single.