New CSK recruit slams Test double hundred

One of the latest signings by CSK in the IPL 2024 auction hit a brilliant double hundred in Test cricket.

CSK made a splash with some great buys in IPL 2024 and arguably the best of them was Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who had starred in the World Cup just prior to that finishing as the fourth highest run-getter with 578 runs including three centuries.

Now as the IPL season closes in, Ravindra is enhancing his international reputation further. In the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa at home, Ravindra hit a brilliant double hundred, combining with Kane Williamson in a superb stand with the latter making 118.

Rachin Ravindra slams double hundred

Ravindra was in top form in Mount Maunganui against a second-string South Africa attack.

The young man playing in his 7th test innings, moved from a previous highest test score of 18 to 200+. Rachin Ravindra👏🏻 fill your boots. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 5, 2024

South Africa, led by newbie Neil Brand, had second a second-string side to New Zealand for the Test series due to a schedule clash with the SA20, their franchise T20 competition.

Making full use of the opportunity, Ravindra dug into the attack to make his maiden Test hundred in his fourth Test.

What an incredible moment! After over 8 hours at the wicket, Rachin Ravindra has passed 200 runs - a historic double hundred 🔥👏@BLACKCAPS v South Africa: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/00Xlbjoirl — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) February 5, 2024



He was in it for the long haul and converted the hundred to a double on day two of the Test match as New Zealand built up a sizeable first-innings total.