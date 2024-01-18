'Ash-level thinking' - Rahul Dravid Praises Indian Cricketer for Smart Brains During Tense Game

Rahul Dravid praises the quick thinking by this Indian cricketer during a tense India vs Afghanistan game in Bengaluru.

In a recent nail-biting T20I match between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Indian cricket witnessed a moment of strategic brilliance.

The game, which extended into two Super Overs, saw India clinch a thrilling 10-run victory. Amidst this high-octane clash, a significant talking point emerged from Indian coach Rahul Dravid's comments on a tactical move made by the team.

Rahul Dravid praises Rohit Sharma's quick thinking

Rahul Dravid, known for his astute cricketing mind, lauded the strategic decision akin to what he termed "Ash-level thinking." This reference was a nod to Ravichandran Ashwin's similar move in an IPL match, where he retired himself out to accelerate the scoring. Dravid's remarks came in the wake of a controversial decision involving Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

“Taking himself out was Ashwin level thinking. That’s Ash-level thinking. But honestly, he was brilliant today,” Rahul Dravid said on JioCinema.

"He showed what a class player he can be. We were 22/4 and even when I went in the 10th over, the talk was always about being positive. He protected the game a little bit but always had the mindset to go hard. That level of hitting… the range he has… it’s hard to bowl at him. It’s just good to have him back,” Rahul Dravid said.

The controversy centered around Sharma's decision to leave the field, allowing Rinku Singh to take over, ostensibly for faster run accumulation. The ambiguity over Sharma being 'retired hurt' or 'retired out' added to the drama, as ICC rules permit a return only in the case of the former. The relevant MCC laws, underscore this nuance.

Law 25.4.2 of the MCC notes, “If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’," says Law 25.4.2 of the MCC.

Dravid's appreciation of this move reflects his recognition of the evolving strategies in modern cricket. His comparison to Ashwin's IPL strategy underscores a growing trend where quick, innovative thinking is as valued as physical prowess on the field.

The match also spotlighted Rinku Singh's impressive performance, praised by Rohit Sharma for his calmness, clarity, and ability to finish games. Sharma's commendation of Rinku's fearless approach and clear game plan speaks volumes about the young cricketer's potential and the depth of talent in Indian cricket.

On Rinku, Rohit stated: “In the last couple of series that he played, he has shown what he can do with the bat. Very fearless, keeps himself very calm, very clear about his game plan as well and knows his strengths pretty well. He is coming off age and doing the job that's expected out of him. Everytime he gets an opportunity, he creates an impression. Augurs well for the team moving forward, we wanted someone like that at the back end who can finish games like that with a very clear mindset."

Dravid's comments not only highlight a specific incident in a high-stress game but also point to a broader shift in cricketing strategy. The game is no longer just about physical skill and traditional play; it's increasingly about smart, quick thinking and adaptability, qualities that Dravid, a veteran of the game, recognizes and appreciates.