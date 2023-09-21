'Picked as someone who can do both roles' - Rahul Dravid talks about the job of this Indian star

Rahul Dravid talked about different things in the press conference earlier in the day ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Rahul Dravid talked about different things in the press conference earlier in the day ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia. In the interview, the head coach threw light on the different roles of players in the team. With the World Cup in mind, Dravid seems to have backup plans in case of injuries.

Ishan Kishan’s rise in the ODIs has been terrific, as he has been very consistent despite batting at different positions. The team has slotted him as an opener, where he hit a magnificent double ton, and in the middle order, Ishan also looked well-equipped against the spinners. Overall, the southpaw has pounced on every opportunity in the last year or so.

Unfortunately, despite doing everything, Kishan’s place is still not guaranteed in the first XI in the ODIs. Kishan won’t find a spot in the strongest ODI XI, provided the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have performed consistently in the middle order over the years. However, the last few months have shown that Kishan has improved massively and is ready to be flexible if the team requires.

Since 2022, Ishan Kishan has accumulated 777 runs at a fantastic average of 48.56 and a strike rate of 100.25 with the willow in the ODIs. He has also hit six half-centuries and a double-century in 18 innings. Moreover, the 25-year-old has maintained a balls-per-boundary ratio of 7.38 despite batting at various positions.

Rahul Dravid throws light on Ishan Kishan’s role in the team

While Kishan might not have a permanent spot in the team, the head coach, Rahul Dravid, has defined his role in this setup. Dravid and team management see Kishan as a floater who, in case of injuries, can be slotted into the XI according to the vacancy. Kishan’s versatility in the Asia Cup 2023 confirmed he is ready for any role.

“Of course, we can't make everyone bat in exactly the same positions because two or three of them are probably going to get into the final 11 of the World Cup. So, ideally, I think we will be looking to bat people in the positions that we think they might be playing the World Cup in at this point of time,” stated Rahul Dravid in the press conference.

When talking about Kishan, Dravid said he was picked to do different jobs for India as per the requirement.

“Of course, with someone like Ishan, he has been picked also as someone who can do both roles. He has done the middle-order role for us. But he is that spare batsman in the team who can bat up the order as we have seen as well.”

