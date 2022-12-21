Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja has been removed as the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, following the national team’s home Test series defeat to England.

Ramiz Raja has been sacked as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, as confirmed on Wednesday, December 21. The move comes following Pakistan’s recent 0-3 defeat to England in a three-match Test series at home, which saw them knocked out of the race to the World Test Championship 2021-23 final.

Ramiz had taken over in the role in September 2021, and his tenure included Pakistan’s semi-final finish at the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, and a runners-up result in the recent edition in Australia among others.

As per reports, Najam Sethi is set to take over as the new PCB chairman, with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif, who is also the patron of the board, having cleared the appointment.

More to follow …

