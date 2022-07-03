Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's amusing response to James Anderson's "proper batter" remarks in Edgbaston

The latest duel between the two cricketers is from the press conference after Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test.

Unmended foes Ravindra Jadeja and James Anderson were involved in another verbal duel at the end of Day 2 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test on Saturday (July 2).

Anderson made an interesting remark on Jadeja developing a "proper batter" approach to his game, before the Indian allrounder came up with an amusing and sarcastic response.

It began with Anderson stating the left-hander now thinks like a "batter" since he is being made to use higher up the order by the Indian team management, unlike the adventurous and high-risk approach he opted for on his first Test trip to England back in 2014.

When the England bowler's comments on his batting capabilities were put forth to Ravindra Jadeja by the press in Birmingham, he said with a tone of sarcasm he feels pleased to know that Anderson has finally realised his potential.

Ravindra Jadeja's funny comeback to James Anderson's comments

Speaking to the media personnel after the day's play on Saturday, Anderson said: "I don't there is any dramatic change (in Jadeja's abilities). He just plays like a proper batter now. In the past he has come in at No.8, batted with the tail, and so he has had to chance his arms."

"Whereas now, at No.7, he can bat like a proper batter. He leaves the ball very well, made it very difficult to get him out. So I guess it's probably the mindset (which has changed)."

In response, Ravindra Jadeja mentioned his intent has always been to try and get in and set up a partnership with whoever he is batting alongside. He opted to rub in his great knock in the first-innings of the Test match into the England camp, stating it is "Good that Jimmy Anderson has realised my potential after 2014. I am happy."

The whole back and forth relates to Jadeja's outstanding century for India in Birmingham. Walking into bat at No.7 with India reeling at 98 for 5, Jadeja stitched a game-transforming stand with Rishabh Pant on his way to 104 off 194 deliveries, glint with a solid defence in challenging conditions.

The Anderson-Jadeja feud began at the sidelines of the 2014 Trent Bridge Test where the two cricketers crossed the line following a verbal altercation, with the England bowler threatening to punch Jadeja on his face before the then India skipper MS Dhoni came in his way and warned him to be ready for the consequences.