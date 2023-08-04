RCB announce Andy Flower as head coach ahead of IPL 2024

As the new era dawns upon the franchise after the departures of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, RCB have confirmed Flower's appointment as the fresh head of support staff.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have formally announced Andy Flower as their head coach ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Zimbabwe batting giant and renowned coach has been roped in on the back of a successful CV as coach at the international stage and for franchise cricket teams across the globe. Flower has led teams to titles in PSL, The Hundred, ILT20, T10 tournaments and also played head of the support staff over the last two seasons of IPL for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The first player from Zimbabwe to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, the 55-year-old also boasts of a successful elongated tenure as England head coach, including winning home and away Ashes campaigns as well as the T20 World Cup in 2010 and taking England's Test team to No1 rank in the world.

As was being speculated, Flower had been in discussions with multiple IPL franchises for his services ever since the conclusion of his two-year stint with the Super Giants. It is understood that inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) had lead the engagement with the famous coach. But it seems the RCB ownership group has offered him the best deal.

Flower joins RCB as head coach before IPL 2024

While he is known amidst the new generation of cricket followers as a mighty successful white-ball coach, those who followed Andy Flower's career as a Zimbabwean batting linchpin would recall him as an incredibly successful Test and ODI player.

In a career spanning 11 years from 1992 to 2003, Flower averaged 51.54 across 63 Tests with 4794 runs and also produced 6786 ODI runs over 213 matches at an average of 35.34 and strike-rate of 74.59.

"I am really proud to be joining RCB. I’m truly honoured to represent a franchise of their size, reputation and standing. RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can’t wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season," Flower said in a RCB statement.

RCB also confirmed the decision of not renewing the contract of Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar as part of the internal review that the team has concluded post the end of previous season. The franchise places its gratitude to both these dignitaries for all their efforts during their time with RCB for the last four seasons.

"I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights," Flower added. "I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better.

"We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started."