Another Overseas RCB Star set to be ruled out of IPL 2023? WATCH this Clip to Know More!

While Royal Challengers Bangalore won their first game of this IPL 2023 season, they have plenty of concerns regarding the availability of their star players. Josh Hazlewood is already missing the first half of the season, and Rajat Patidar is also ruled out of the season. It is a big blow, as these two were one of their best players last year.

Both players were instrumental in taking RCB to Qualifier 2, where they lost against Rajasthan Royals.

Is another RCB player going to be ruled out of IPL 2023?

If these two players' unavailability was not enough, another key RCB player also seems set to be ruled out due to injury. The English pacer, Reece Topley, was seen wearing a arm sling pouch on his right hand. The video came out when the RCB team was leaving for Kolkata to play their next game.

Great news for RCB fans Topley looking fine and traveling with team for Kolkata. Team RCB today at BIAL pic.twitter.com/IrZLIJhPlt — Ravi1999 (@Ravi19995) April 3, 2023



Reece Topley suffered an injury in RCB’s opening game against Mumbai Indians. While fielding at square leg in the 8th over of the first innings, Topley dived to stop the ball. Unfortunately, his knee struck the ground, and Topley landed straight on his right hand. He left the ground and seemed to be in severe pain. He didn’t come on the field again in the game.

According to Mike Hesson, the physios managed to “pop it back in”.

But, in the video, the left-arm pacer is seen to have covered his arm. Fortunately, it’s his non-bowling arm. But it’s never easy for a bowler to operate as effectively without the proper functioning of either of the arms.

This is Topley’s first appearance in the IPL. Topley has a long history of injury. He is one of those players who gets injured every now and then.

RCB would want him to be fit for the season as they are already missing the Australian pacer, Josh Hazlewood. But if the video above is anything to go by, Topley’s injury is not looking good for Royal Challengers Bangalore.