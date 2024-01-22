RCB star under investigation for drunken night episode

In a latest development coming in from Down Under, Cricket Australia (CA) has put a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star under investigation after he was hospitalised following a drunken night episode in Adelaide.

Just days after being withdrawn from the ODI series against West Indies, star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's situation took a more serious turn with CA confirming the investigation. The 35-year-old, who was in Adelaide for a golf event following the conclusion of the Melbourne Stars' Big Bash League campaign, reportedly attended a celebrity concert event on January 19, the night in question.

The news which was first reported by The Telegraph revealed that Maxwell was out watching Six and Out, the band that features Brett Lee. However, what exactly transpired is still being determined but it's understood an ambulance was called and Maxwell was taken to hospital although his stay was short.

CA to investigate the RCB star

It's also now known that the police have not been involved but the CA has taken the initiative to probe the incident. A CA spokesperson stated, 'Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information. It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series'.

Maxwell has previously been involved in unusual situations in the past, such as sustaining a leg injury during a birthday celebration and experiencing a concussion after a fall from a golf cart during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite these setbacks, he made a noteworthy recovery with a double-century against Afghanistan in a memorable match, even while battling cramps.

