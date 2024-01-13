RCB's INR 30 Lakh recruit smashes a majestic 197 in Ranji Trophy 2024 encounter

Despite falling just three runs short of a well-deserved double-century, Suyash Prabhudessai's 197-run knock, which included 18 boundaries and a six, was a testament to his skill and determination.

In the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy, Goa and RCB's rising star Suyash Prabhudessai has become the talk of the cricketing world with his scintillating performance against Chandigarh. The young sensation has brilliantly showcased his talent, displaying a perfect blend of patience and aggression.

On the first day of the match, Prabhudessai was unbeaten at 124, setting the stage for a memorable innings. His performance on Day 2 was nothing short of extraordinary as he added 73 more runs to his score. Despite falling just three runs short of a well-deserved double-century, his 197-run knock, which included 18 boundaries and a six, was a testament to his skill and determination. This innings marked Prabhudessai's third First-Class century and was instrumental in taking Goa's score to 420/6 at his dismissal.

Prabhudessai's approach to building his innings was methodical and strategic. He began with a 79-run opening stand with Ishaan Gadekar, followed by a significant 149-run partnership with Krishnamurthy Siddharth. Post Siddharth's exit, he added 63 runs with Rahul Tripathi and later, a crucial 104-run partnership with skipper Darshan Misal, propelling the team's total beyond 400. His remarkable innings was eventually halted by part-time bowler Kunal Mahajan, just shy of the double-century mark.

The 26-year-old's performance is not a sudden rise to form but a continuation of his excellent run from the previous season. In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, Prabhudessai was Goa's highest run-scorer, amassing 471 runs from seven matches at an impressive average of 42.81, including two fifties and a record-breaking 212-run knock against Rajasthan.

Playing in his 28th First-Class match, Prabhudessai has now compiled 1,848 runs at an average above 41, including three centuries and 10 fifties. Since his debut in 2018, he has evolved into a prominent batter for Goa and is now a key player in all three formats of the game.

As far as his IPL career goes, Prabhudessai has amassed 102 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 115.91. These numbers aren't impressive but he has never been given a consistent run even though he has been with RCB since the IPL 2022 season.

As for the ongoing match, Goa's batting line-up has been in formidable form. After the solid foundation set by Prabhudessai and Gadekar, the team witnessed significant contributions from Siddharth, Tripathi, Mishal, and Gaonkar. Their efforts helped Goa to reach a formidable total of 618/7 when they declared. Chandigarh was 73/1 at stumps, with Arslan Khan and Arpit Pannu unbeaten on 41 and 5 respectively.

Prabhudessai's performance is a clear indication of his growing stature in domestic cricket. His ability to consistently score runs and his transformation into a reliable opener have made him a crucial asset for Goa. As the match progresses, fans and experts alike will be keenly watching this young talent, who is undoubtedly shaping up to be a future star in Indian cricket.