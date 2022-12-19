Rehan Ahmed becomes the youngest bowler to bag five-for on Test debut

England wrist-spinner Rehan Ahmed bagged a five-for in the second innings of his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi, and with it, has etched his name in history books.

Rehan returned 2/89 and 5/48 on his Test debut.

Rehan Ahmed, England’s 18-year-old Test debutant and the youngest since Brian Close (vs New Zealand, Manchester, 1949), achieved another record in his maiden Test appearance against Pakistan in Karachi, bagging a five-for in the second innings.

Rehan achieved the milestone on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test, his 5/48 in 14.5 overs helping England bundle out the hosts for 216 in 74.5 overs. The wrist-spinner dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Mohammad Wasim to become the youngest debutant to bag a Men's Test five-for at 18 years and 126 days. The previous record belonged to Pat Cummins, the current Australia Test skipper, who had bagged a five-for at 18 years 193 days on his Test debut against South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg in November 2011. James Anderson held the previous record for England, having achieved the feat against Zimbabwe at Lord's back in 2003.

The youngest ever Men's Test cricketer to take a five-fer on debut 😍



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/FxCnFLzzOg — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 19, 2022

Ahmed, the young leg-spin bowling all-rounder from Leicestershire was England’s second highest wicket-taker at the ICC Men’s Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies earlier this year, with 12 scalps at 12.58 and a best of 4/30 in the team’s runners-up finish.

As for the ongoing Test, Jack Leach was England's other notable bowler in the second innings, returing 3/72 to back up his 4/140 from the first. England were set a 167-run target late into the third day’s play to complete a 3-0 clean sweep on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005-06. England were strongly placed at 80/0 from 10 overs at the time of writing, with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley counter-attacking as has been the case throughout the series.

ALSO READ:

Kuldeep Yadav's encouraging Chattogram comeback promises a timely revival

Ishant Sharma takes a dig at current India management for unnecessary workload concerns

Rohit Sharma's injury absence continues; set to skip Dhaka Test too

Mohammad Kaif: He is like Dhoni, scores runs even if he doesn't look good

The unknown connection between cricket and Fifa World Cup finals