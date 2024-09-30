[WATCH] Rishabh Pant hugs Virat Kohli after escaping run-out

Pant made up for sending back the former India skipper with a heartwarming gesture.

During the ongoing second India vs Bangladesh Test, India managed to survive a massive run-out scare when Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were batting at the crease.

The incident happened on the first delivery of the 19th over of India's innings.

Kohli was nearly run out but had fortune on his side. He tapped a slower delivery from Khaled Ahmed and took off for a single, prompting Pant to respond initially before signalling him to return.

Though Kohli appeared to be short of reaching the striker’s end, Khaled missed the opportunity, failing to hit the stumps while trying to break the bails.

Initially frustrated, Kohli later embraced Pant. He was on two runs when he narrowly escaped dismissal.

Kohli survives to hug it out with Pant in the middle! 😍#IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #JioCinemaSports #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/XVDyR0ffD3 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) September 30, 2024

India declare first innings after taking slender lead

Speaking about the match, after Day 2 and Day 3 were washed out due to rain, Day 4 of the game finally witnessed a whole day contest. Earlier, only 35 overs were bowled on Day 1 where Bangladesh scored 107 for 3.

However, the hosts showed strong intent to churn out a result despite losing adequate playtime.

Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack once again finishing with three wickets as Bangladesh got bundled out for 233.

The hosts then came out to bat all guns blazing, with the Men in Blue recording the fastest-ever team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in the longest format of the game.

India eventually declared their first innings on 285 for 9, taking a slender lead of 52 runs with young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal top scoring with a fiery 51-ball 72.

At the time of writing this report, Bangladesh have started their second innings with the scoreline reading 10 for 0 after five overs.

