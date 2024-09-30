[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj's sensational backpedalling catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a testament to his fielding prowess during the ongoing second India vs Bangladesh Test with a sensational catch to dismiss Bangladesh superstar Shakib Al Hasan.

The speedster showcased exceptional reflexes, maintaining focus on the ball while moving backwards, before leaping to make an incredible one-handed catch at mid-off.

The wicket fell during the 56th over of Bangladesh’s first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a flighted ball, tempting Shakib to advance down the pitch.

However, he misjudged the delivery and lost his grip as he attempted a lofted shot, resulting in a mistimed hit. Shakib was dismissed for just 9 runs from 17 balls, which included two boundaries.

In the first Test against India, Shakib had previously recorded scores of 32 and 25 runs in his two innings.

India come out all guns blazing; register fastest team hundred in Tests

Speaking about the match, it has been heavily affected by rain, with both Day 2 and Day 3 of the Test being completely washed out. On Day 1, only 35 overs were bowled, during which Bangladesh managed to score 107 runs while losing three wickets.

Despite the interruptions, India's bowlers delivered an impressive performance on the penultimate day, dismissing Bangladesh for 233. The visiting team could have been in more trouble if not for Mominul Haque's unbeaten century, scoring 107*.

India have now come out all guns blazing and at the time of writing this report, the scoreline reads 112 for 1 in 11.3 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill at the crease. In the process, India also registered the record of scoring the quickest team hundred in the longest format

India lead the two-match series 1-0 and will be hoping to eke out another win in order to secure a 2-0 whitewash over the Bangla Tigers.

