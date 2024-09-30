[WATCH] Rohit Sharma pulls off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Litton Das in Second IND vs BAN Test Match

The dismissal happened on the 50th over of the Bangladesh innings when Mohammed Siraj was bowling.

During the ongoing India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, India skipper Rohit Sharma showcased incredible reflex and agility to take a stunning one-handed catch and dismiss opposition wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das.

The dismissal happened on the 50th over of the Bangladesh innings when India pacer Mohammed Siraj was bowling.

It was a good length delivery and Litton Das stepped down the track and tried to clear the infield with an inside-out shot. The ball seemed to be travelling over Rohit Sharm at extra cover and had considerable speed.

However, Rohit managed to time his jump to perfection and took a one-handed stunner to send Das back to the hut.

Check the video of Rohit's catch below.

ALSO READ: Former RCB Player Compares Rookie Indian Fast Bowler With A 'Lamborghini'

India bowl out Bangladesh under 250 to keep the possibility of outcome alive in rain-marred contest

Speaking about the match, it has been a rain-marred contest with Day 2 and Day 3 of the Test match getting called off without an over being bowled. In fact on the opening day, only 35 overs were possible. Bangladesh scored 107 runs in these 35 overs losing three wickets.

However, the Indian bowlers put up a spirited display on the penultimate display to run through the Bangladesh roster and bundle them out for 233. The visitors would have been in a precarious position, if not for Mominul Haque's unbeaten century of 107*.

For India, talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah was once against the standout bowler with his three wickets.

At the time of writing this report, India have now come out to bat with the scoreline currently reading 18 for 0 in 1.1 overs with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

Telegram Group Join Now

India lead the two-match series 1-0 and will be hoping to eke out another win in order to register a clean sweep over the Bangla Tigers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.