Former RCB Player Compares Rookie Indian Fast Bowler With A 'Lamborghini'

As Mayank Yadav readies himself for his India debut, both fans and selectors are eager to see how this "Lamborghini" of Indian cricket performs on the international stage.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has drawn an exciting comparison between rookie fast bowler Mayank Yadav and a "Lamborghini," highlighting the young pacer’s immense potential. The 22-year-old earned his first call-up to the Indian national team for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, following his impressive performances in IPL 2024. Karthik praised Yadav’s raw pace and predicted that he could become a vital weapon for India’s bowling attack if he maintains his fitness.

Mayank Yadav made a memorable debut for the Lucknow Super Giants earlier this year, grabbing attention with standout performances. He took 3-27 against Punjab Kings and 3-14 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, a side strain cut his IPL campaign short, limiting his participation to just a few games. Despite this, his performances were enough to catch the eyes of selectors, fast-tracking him into the national team.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik likened Yadav’s raw speed to a high-performance car, stating, "He’s like a Lamborghini car. Once you hit the pedal, he flies. If he is fit, he will let the ball fly." Karthik further suggested that the young pacer could clock speeds up to 157 kph, making him a lethal force in India’s pace department.

Also Read: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Might Enter IPL 2025 Auction With Only 2 Uncapped Retentions

Although Yadav has not played competitively since April 30 due to his injury, he has been working diligently to prepare for his international debut. Reports indicate that he has been part of a special camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he has regained full fitness after recovering from his injury.

A BCCI source revealed to The Times of India that Yadav is in top form, stating, "Mayank hasn't complained of any pain over the last month or so. He is bowling full tilt at the NCA. The selectors are interested to see how ready he is for international cricket."

Despite his limited domestic experience—having played just one first-class match—Mayank has shown significant promise in List A and T20 cricket, claiming 34 and 19 wickets, respectively. His ability to consistently bowl at high speeds has drawn comparisons to some of the fastest bowlers in cricket, and his call-up to the Indian team is seen as a key opportunity for him to showcase his talent on the global stage.

The NCA camp also includes other rising stars like Riyan Parag and seasoned players like Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, as the selectors look to test new talents ahead of a busy cricket season.

As Mayank Yadav readies himself for his debut, both fans and selectors are eager to see how this "Lamborghini" of Indian cricket performs on the international stage.