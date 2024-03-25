'I couldn't care less to be honest' - Rajasthan Royals youngster opens up on his criticism and trolling all these years

Coming off an exceptional domestic season in 2023, where he was the top scorer in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy, Riyan Parag's performance in the IPL opener - a brisk 43 off 29 balls - showed that he is here to make the most of his good form.

In the glare of the IPL 2024 season opener, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag addressed the criticism that has followed him throughout his career. At just 22, Parag has been a figure of contention, often misconstrued as arrogant due to his carefree demeanor.

Since his debut in 2019, the scrutiny has only intensified with a modest tally of just two half-centuries in 54 matches before the current season. However, Parag's recent remarks reveal a mindset unfazed by external judgments.

In a video shared by the IPL's social media channels, Parag opens up about his unique approach to cricket and life.

"It's tough to support someone like me. I am a different character, I do things a different way. I couldn't care less to be honest, if I think I am happy in my mind, if I think I've prepared well and giving myself the best shot to go out there and perform, I am happy. It's tough but they've (RR) stood by me and hopefully I can repay them," Parag said.

His acknowledgment of the chatter surrounding his career doesn't betray a sense of bother. Parag maintains a stoic outlook, emphasizing self-belief over public opinion.

"There are a lot of opinions about me, a lot of chat about me. But when I play domestic cricket, I don't listen to them. It's true that you have a side ear to what everybody is saying but that's good and bad. You don't have to let that affect you. No matter who says what, If I don't truly believe in it, I don't think that really matters."

Coming off an exceptional domestic season in 2023, where he was the top scorer in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy, Parag's performance in the IPL opener - a brisk 43 off 29 balls - showed that he is here to make the most of his good form. Despite his historical struggles in the IPL, averaging under 17 ahead of the 2024 season, Parag remains undeterred.

"What I am focusing right now is if I am practicing hard enough, doing my recovery well and If I am doing all that, the performance really doesn't matter. I am going out there with a free mind, knowing I am giving myself the best shot."

Also Read: Riyan Parag: All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals' sleeping giant

Since joining Rajasthan Royals in 2019, the franchise has shown unwavering faith in Parag, a sentiment he's keen to reciprocate with on-field performances. As RR gears up to face Delhi Capitals at home on March 28, all eyes will be on Parag, aiming to transform his domestic cricket success into IPL glory. His story is a compelling reminder that in the world of cricket, where pressure and criticism are constant, determination and self-belief can pave the way for remarkable achievements.