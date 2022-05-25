Riyan Parag under fire again for 'showing attitude' on the field; Suryakumar Yadav reacts

Riyan Parag was involved in a couple of heated moments on the field during the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Parag was unhappy with his runout during the final over of RR innings, and was later visibly miffed at a fellow fielder during GT’s run-chase.

There were a couple of tense on-field moments during the first IPL 2022 Qualifier between GT and RR on Tuesday, as has been the case in the IPL over the years and in the ongoing tournament.

Riyan Parag was at the forefront of both events which occurred across the two innings. On what was supposed to be the final ball of the RR innings, Ravichandran missed a wide-ball outside the tramline from Yash Dayal, and held his ground rather surprisingly as Parag ran all the way through to the strikers’ end. Ashwin didn’t bother to move, with Parag being run-out for 4 with a free-hit remaining, which came after the bowler had overstepped before the wide ball.

Later, as the game entered the decisive final-five overs, Parag had another animated exchange on the outfield. David Miller flicked one towards the cow-corner, and Parag sprinted from long-on to make a brilliant save, not his first of the evening, and expected the mid-wicket fielder to fire the throw right away after the ball was pushed in.

Devdutt Padikkal, the other fielder was visibly late to react, and Parag fired hand-gestures signalling that the ball should’ve been got rid of quickly.

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged Parag’s on-field intensity with a tweet.

Amazing attitude on the field 😍#riyanparag #RRvGT — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 24, 2022



However, fans across the internet criticised the 20-year-old for ‘showing attitude’. Parag was earlier slammed for his on-field behaviour with regards to an outfield catch decision against the Lucknow Super Giants in the league stage. Earlier in the tournament, he was involved in a heated exchange with RCB's Harshal Patel.

@ParagRiyan check ur stats in batting ur calling urself finisher /alrounder all u do is catch practice pic.twitter.com/TInt2B0Gud — retired Indian fan (@Sivasakthisrini) May 24, 2022

#RiyanParag

Nothing but just look at him...

He is so frustrated don't know why.. — Karan (@KaranMe28665156) May 25, 2022

100% Attitude

0% Skill — Pulkit 🔰 (@Oletrain) May 25, 2022

Its a wide and there is another ball..

Get a life Parag @ParagRiyan

Be calm like @ashwinravi99 — Amal Ulagan (@frankyydanyy) May 25, 2022

Just observe Riyan parag, whenever he bats or fields, he feels like he is the savior of the team and legend himself. Such a bad attitude in todays match wen he saved the boundary, n d way he looks Ashwin in the last ball.. Lots from d past matches as well.. — Vinoth Kumar PK (@vinothpk) May 25, 2022

This riyan parag literally abused harshal Patel, padikkal, siraj



Mocked umpires unwantedly and didn't even got punished for it, Staring Ashwin as if it is Ashwin's mistake#riyanparag — SportsPedia (@SportsPedia91) May 25, 2022



There was a bit of fan-support too.

Not a single appreciation for Parag here😣.



In a game where Buttler, Sanju, Hettie, Padikkal threw their wickets,

This guy stood till the end by taking good singles and doubles🤝.



We love you @ParagRiyan ❤️.

Do well in Playoffs Champ💪🔥. — Lodemon | BCCI 🖕 (@Sagar_Universe1) May 20, 2022

If IPL would've this type of stats then I'm sure Riyan Parag would be topping list 🤙 pic.twitter.com/cU0Fu9toeJ — َ𝗱𝗮𝗻ı_Î_𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽§َ (@DanielSamsDolan) May 25, 2022







RR, who suffered a seven-wicket defeat in Qualifier 1, will meet the winner of the Eliminator clash between LSG and RCB on Friday, May 27.