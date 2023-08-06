'Looking forward to T20 World Cup' - Rohit Sharma amidst speculation on T20I future

The Indian captain hasn't been part of the shortest format since the conclusion of the Australian World Cup last winters and is being touted to quit T20Is by many.

Even as speculations are rife over his future in the T20Is for India, Rohit Sharma expressed a sense of "excitement" and said he is "looking forward" to the next T20 World Cup in the West Indies & USA. The Indian skipper and experienced opening batter hinted his T20I career is still not over.

The word comes after India have informally showed inclination to move past both Rohit and his experienced teammate Virat Kohli from the shortest format since the conclusion of the previous T20 World Cup in Australia. The two cricketers haven't played any T20I for the side since India's painstaking loss in the semifinal to England at the Adelaide Oval.

With obvious signs of decline in their reflexes and skill bank, especially versus spin, and suggestions to prioritise and prolong their Test and ODI careers, Rohit and Kohli have been touted to quit T20Is at this stage of their careers.

But Rohit has indicated he is not out of the scheme of things yet, even as the team management and selectors look to rebuild a fresh side with the exuberance of youth and promise under stand-in captain Hardik Pandya, who is currently leading the side for a five-match series in the Caribbean.

Rohit Sharma to continue in T20Is?

Speaking at an event in the Caribbean whilst he was there for the Tests and ODIs on the ongoing tour, Rohit Sharma said he is always keen on returning to the Caribbean and insisted he is "excited" about next June when the T20 World Cup comes back to the beautiful regional Islands.

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that," he added.

Since the conclusion of the Australian World Cup, Rohit has missed home and away the T20I series versus New Zealand, skipped an assignment against Sri Lanka in India and is also not part of the series in the Caribbean and the imminent Ireland trip.

Before this sabbatical, he endured a lacklustre T20 World Cup campaign Down Under and finished with 116 runs in six innings at an average of 19.33 and strike-rate of 106.42.