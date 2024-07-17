Rohit Sharma reveals his choice between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav for T20I captaincy role: Reports

The management is expected to be naming the T20I skipper not just for the upcoming Sri Lanka series but for the long haul with their goals set on the next T20 World Cup in 2026.

The Indian team is currently on the lookout for the next T20I captain after the retirement of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma after the recent T20 World Cup 2024 win.

According to multiple reports, there are two primary candidates who were being considered for the role - premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Now, a TOI report has claimed that outgoing captain Rohit Sharma has named his pick for the role.

The report mentions that Rohit, along with newly-appointed coach Gautam Gambhir favour Suryakumar for the captaincy role.

It is also understood that Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have already communicated the management's decision to Pandya.

India is set to tour neighbours Sri Lanka for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 27 for which the squad is expected to be announced tomorrow (July 18).

Suryakumar Yadav's statistics further back his cause for T20I captaincy

However, it is important to remember that the management will be naming the T20I skipper not just for the upcoming series but for the long haul with their goals set on the next T20 World Cup in 2026 where the Men in Blue will be defending the title.

While SKY is now expected to be the frontrunner for the leadership role, his statistics in the shortest format further back his cause to takeover the reins.

Making his debut in 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has played 68 matches, scoring 2340 runs at an average of 43.33 and an impressive strike rate of 167.74, including four centuries.

As captain, Surya once again boasts incredible stats. He has led India in seven matches, winning five with a winning percentage of 71.42.

The dynamic right-hander is also currently the second-ranked T20I batter in ICC Rankings, only after Aussie opener Travis Head.

