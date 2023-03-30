Huge blow for RCB! More overseas players could miss opening clash against Mumbai Indians

RCB Key Players Injured

Josh Hazlewood, a lethal pace bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore, will most probably miss the starting matches of the Indian Premier League. However, Hazlewood is hopeful of taking part in the T20 tournament's later rounds, according to a report in cricket.com.au. The 32-year-old is presently healing from an Achilles heel injury that prevented him from taking part in the India Border-Gavaskar series.



Before deciding whether or not to compete in the IPL, Hazlewood will consult with Cricket Australia's medical staff, according to the report. Another critical update is that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was rested from Australia's final two One-Day Internationals against India before this month, is doubtful for RCB's opening encounter against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru since he has not fully healed from the leg injury.

Maxwell, who suffered a leg injury in an accident last November, expected the return to ODIs "more demanding than he had thought," according to Australia national team selector George Bailey.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is on national duty for Sri Lanka during their tour of New Zealand, will also be unavailable to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as reported earlier. Since the SL tour of New Zealand only ends on April 8, Hasaranga, who led RCB's wickets chart last year, is probably going to miss at least the first two games of the new season. The 2023 auction's biggest buy, England all-rounder Will Jacks, was injured and was subsequently unable to compete, dealing RCB a blow.

They did, however, sign up New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell to take his place for the season. Hasaranga could be replaced by one of the leg spinners Karn Sharma or Himanshu Sharma. If Patidar is unable to start, New Zealand batter Finn Allen might also get a chance.





.