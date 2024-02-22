EXCLUSIVE: 'Just get back to being Joe Root' - Ryan Sidebottom doesn't want Root to focus too much on Bazball

Joe Root has been the centre of attention since the start of the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England.

CricXtasy had an exclusive chat with the former English left-arm pacer Ryan Sidebottom, who answered different queries on the action-packed five-match Test series between India and England.

Joe Root has been the centre of attention since the start of the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. His form hasn’t been as great, and Root has only managed 77 runs at an abysmal average of 12.83 in six innings this series.

His shot in the first innings of the third Test garnered ample traction as Root got out playing a reverse lap, a shot that has earned him plenty of runs lately. That shot was always on the cards since Root has adopted England’s fresh approach in Test cricket known as ‘Bazball’, playing quickly without putting as much value on his wicket.

It has fetched him ample success, but the criticism was bound to roll out since Root couldn’t connect it properly, and England lost the game later. Many experts want him to return to his tried and tested method, playing conventional shots and weaving a big knock.

Since adopting Bazball, Root has 1604 runs at an average of 50.12 in 37 Test innings. He also has seven fifties and five centuries in this duration.

Ryan Sidebottom doesn't want Joe Root to focus too much on Bazball

In an exclusive interaction with CricXtasy, former England left-arm pacer Ryan Sidebottom answered different queries on the action-packed five-match Test series between India and England. Talking about Root, the 46-year-old labelled him a “wonderful” player and “one of England’s greatest ever”, but Sidebottom wants him to play his natural game.

“Well, Root is a fine, fine player; he is a world-class, wonderful player. He is probably gonna be one of England’s greatest-ever players. For me, I think you are allowed to be out of form. There are times when you get good deliveries and play rash shots all of a sudden. You have had a run of low scores. Not a criticism to Joe, but I would like Joe just to play his own natural game rather than getting sucked in to the Bazball effect.”

Sidebottom added that Root scores quickly anyway since he has all those shots. According to him, the English batter should get back to being Joe Root.

“He (Root) scores very quickly anyway because he has all those shots; he is a wonderful shot player. He is such a talented cricketer. He can play on any occasion and has scored runs all over the world. For me, just get back to being Joe Root and play like Joe Root can rather than going in and trying to score very, very quickly, which he does anyway when he plays his own natural game.”

The 46-year-old has definitely given Root something to think about with only two more games remaining in the series. The fourth Test match between the two sides will begin in Ranchi on february 23rd. England will be eager to draw the series level, whereas India will look to seal the series with a win here.

