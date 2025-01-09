News
SA20 2025 Live Streaming Details
News
January 9, 2025 - 3:33 pm

SA20 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch SA20 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the SA20 2025 on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

SA20 2025 Live Streaming Details

The third edition of the SA20 is scheduled to start on January 9, 2025. The opening match of the tournament will see the defending champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape clash with MI Cape Town at Gqeberha.

The SA20 2025 season will have 34 matches over 30 days. The league games will be followed by Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final.

The playoffs stage of the tournament will begin on February 4, and the final is scheduled for February 8. Six teams will compete in the tournament: Sunrisers Eastern Cape, MI Cape Town, Durban’s Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Joburg Super Kings, and Pretoria Capitals.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament, having won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

Live Streaming Details in India and Other Countries

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the SA20 2025 on Disney+Hotstar app and the live Telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.

Region Platform/Channel
India (Streaming) Disney+ Hotstar app and website
India (Telecast)Sports18 and Star Sports
United Kingdom & Northern IrelandSky Sports
South AfricaSuperSport
AustraliaFox Sports
South-East Asia & New ZealandWillow
North America, Caribbean & Continental EuropeWillow
Middle East & North AfricaEtisalat

When Does the SA20 2025 Begin?

SA20 2025 is scheduled to start on January 9, 2025.

SA20 2025 full schedule (All timings in IST)

9th January (Thursday)

  • 9:00 PM: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town (St George’s Park, Gqeberha)

10th January (Friday)

  • 9:00 PM: Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals (Kingsmead, Durban)

11th January (Saturday)

  • 4:30 PM: Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Boland Park, Paarl)
  • 9:00 PM: Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

12th January (Sunday)

  • 7:00 PM: Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

13th January (Monday)

  • 9:00 PM: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals (Newlands, Cape Town)

14th January (Tuesday)

  • 4:30 PM: Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SuperSport Park, Centurion)
  • 9:00 PM: Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings (Kingsmead, Durban)

15th January (Wednesday)

  • 9:00 PM: Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town (Boland Park, Paarl)

16th January (Thursday)

  • 9:00 PM: Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

17th January (Friday)

  • 9:00 PM: Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Kingsmead, Durban)

18th January (Saturday)

  • 4:30 PM: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals (SuperSport Park, Centurion)
  • 9:00 PM: MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings (Newlands, Cape Town)

19th January (Sunday)

  • 7:00 PM: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants (St George’s Park, Gqeberha)

20th January (Monday)

  • 9:00 PM: Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings (Boland Park, Paarl)

21st January (Tuesday)

  • 9:00 PM: Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town (Kingsmead, Durban)

22nd January (Wednesday)

  • 9:00 PM: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals (St George’s Park, Gqeberha)

23rd January (Thursday)

  • 9:00 PM: Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals (Kingsmead, Durban)

24th January (Friday)

  • 9:00 PM: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings (St George’s Park, Gqeberha)

25th January (Saturday)

  • 4:30 PM: Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals (Boland Park, Paarl)
  • 9:00 PM: MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants (Newlands, Cape Town)

26th January (Sunday)

  • 7:00 PM: Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

27th January (Monday)

  • 9:00 PM: Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants (Boland Park, Paarl)

28th January (Tuesday)

  • 9:00 PM: Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

29th January (Wednesday)

  • 9:00 PM: MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Newlands, Cape Town)

30th January (Thursday)

  • 9:00 PM: Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

31st January (Friday)

  • 9:00 PM: Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

1st February (Saturday)

  • 4:30 PM: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals (St George’s Park, Gqeberha)
  • 9:00 PM: Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

2nd February (Sunday)

  • 7:00 PM: MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals (Newlands, Cape Town)

Playoffs

4th February (Tuesday)

  • 9:00 PM: Qualifier 1 (St George’s Park, Gqeberha)

5th February (Wednesday)

  • 9:00 PM: Eliminator (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

6th February (Thursday)

  • 9:00 PM: Qualifier 2 (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

8th February (Saturday)

  • 9:00 PM: Final (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

