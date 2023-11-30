Uncapped RCB, GT stars in India's ODI squad for South Africa series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won’t be traveling for the white-ball series as they requested for rest from the board.

After much contemplation, the national selection committee named the India limited overs squad (T20Is and ODIs) for their tour of South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the three-match T20I series against South Africa starting from December 10 followed by three ODIs and two Tests, in Centurion (from December 26) and Cape Town (from January 3). KL Rahul will captain the ODI squad.

In an interesting addition, the selectors have decided to give uncapped stars from RCB and GT, Rajat Patidar and Sai Sudarshan a call-up to the ODI squad. Notably, Samson also finds his name in the squad.

Pacer Mohammed Shami's availability is subject to fitness and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

With the star batting duo have been rested for the three-match ODI series, Shubman Gill will accompany Ishan Kishan as opener. The middle-order boasts the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom have delivered crucial performances recently.

Kuldeep Yadav will be the primary spinner, having taken 45 wickets in 25 ODIs this year, making him the leading wicket-taker for the team. His performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 has also been noteworthy. Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar will form the makeshift pace attack for the Indian team.

India limited overs squad for South Africa tour

ODI Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

