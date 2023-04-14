Sanjay Manjrekar wants this young Indian sensation to learn from MS Dhoni

Shubman Gill played a fine knock of 67 runs off 49 deliveries, with the help of seven fours and a maximum against Punjab Kings. While he was dismissed with the team still requiring another six runs off four balls, Gujarat Titans eventually managed to cross the line with a ball left. However, Sanjay Manjrekar raised questions about Shubman Gill’s intent and scoring rate after the conclusion of the game.

The former Indian player felt that Gujarat Titans shouldn’t have taken the game till the last over. They should have rather sealed the game by the 18th or 19th set. Manjrekar also seemed unhappy with Shubman Gill for getting out and not finishing the game.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants Shubman Gill to learn from MS Dhoni

Shubman Gill couldn’t take his team over the line in the last game against Punjab Kings. His dismissal opened the doors for PBKS, who looked down and out for the majority of the second innings. It took a Rahul Tewatia again for Gujarat Titans to win the game eventually.

Gujarat Titans clinch last over thriller 😮

— CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) April 13, 2023



Shubman Gill struck at 136.73 last night and played eye-pleasing shots in his 67-run innings. However, Sanjay Manjrekar was unhappy with this young sensation for taking the game deep and not finishing the job in the end.

“Champion teams are those who are mindful of their weak areas even when winning matches and tackle the same. Against KKR, there was a clear lesson for Gujarat that on the good pitch don’t play with only five bowlers," exclaimed Manjrekar on a show with ESPNCricinfo.

The cricketer turned commentator added, “From this game, the takeaway is that if a batter is set, he should try and finish the game in the 18th or 19th over. If you are taking it till the end, show a temperament like MS Dhoni and don’t get out. Shubman Gill might be asked how the game went to the 20th over.”

This statement was a suggestion to Shubman Gill on how to operate in a run-chase in the T20s. According to Sanjay, the batters should close the game before an over or two in the second innings. But if they do take a game till the end, they should remain not-out and take the responsibility of taking their team over the winning line.

He wants the batters to follow MS Dhoni’s modus operandi. In his lengthy career, Dhoni has won several matches for his team in the last over. His mantra has been to bat deep and put the bowlers under pressure in the end overs.

Sanjay’s point makes sense too. Shubman Gill shouldn’t have got out in the last game. A bad shot here and there, and PBKS would have won from an improbable situation.

The 57-year-old also talked about Sai Sudharsan and David Miller in the show. “Sai Sudharsan scored at a strike rate of around 100. David Miller was also rather quiet,” said Manjrekar.

Now, Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 16). They will hope to learn from their mistakes and rectify them in the upcoming matches.