Did Sanju Samson take a sly dig at his omission on World Cup warm-up day?

Earlier today, Sanju Samson shared a poster featuring himself with Team India in the backdrop, engaged in a training session at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The 28-year-old, a native of Kerala, posted this snapshot ahead of the India vs Netherlands World Cup warmup game which unfortunately got called off due to rain.

Though Samson didn't secure a spot in the 15-member Indian squad for the World Cup, he remains determined. Some would sense that it was a sly dig on his World Cup chances. Taking to Instagram, he captioned the post: “With Team India @ God's own country!!”

A couple of weeks ago, he shared a similar post on Instagram. Back then, he wrote: “It is what it is!! I choose to keep moving forward.”

In his 13 ODIs, Samson has accumulated 390 runs at an impressive average of 55.71, including three half-centuries.

Sanju Samson focussed on 2024 T20 World Cup

The accomplished wicketkeeper-batter now sets his sights on inclusion in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be held in the Caribbean and the United States of America from June 4 to 30.

The Men in Blue will embark on their World Cup journey facing off against the five-time champions, Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

