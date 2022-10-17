All-round Scotland stun West Indies in another T20 World Cup 2022 upset

Led by George Munsey with the bat and aided by an all-round bowling show, Scotland registered a thumping 42-run win over the two-time champions West Indies in the first Round 1 Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Monday.

Scotland skittled West Indies out for 118 while defending 160/8.

Kyle Mayers struck three fours and a six to get West Indies going early in their chase of 161, before being undone by Josh Davey’s smart change of pace to be dismissed for 20. Evin Lewis and Brandon King steadied the scoring further, but neither could convert their starts and fell in quick succession to leave the West Indies at 58/3 from 7.4 overs. Skipper Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell fell to Michael Leask’s off-breaks, who finished 2/14 from his four overs, while Brad Wheal sent back Shamarh Brooks as West Indies stumbled further to 79/7.

The writing was pretty much on the wall by this point, and the West Indies eventually skittled out for 118 in 18.3 overs, with Jason Holder being the last man to fall for 38 off 33.

Earlier, Munsey was the mainstay of Scotland’s first innings effort of 160/5 after being put in to bat. Munsey, alongside Michael Jones got his side off to a breezy start, with the opening pair adding 50 in the first five overs. A 45-minute rain interruption followed, and West Indies managed to bounce back thereafter, with Jason Holder dismissing Jones (20 off 17) and Matthew Cross in quick succession.

Skipper Richie Berrington was undone by a pacy short ball from Alzarri Joseph to fall for 16, while Calum MacLeod was unlucky to smash one straight to cover off Odean Smith after having struck four fours in a 14-ball 23.

Munsey, who was 29 off 17 after the first five overs, failed to capitalise thereafter, with a dip in his strike-rate stalling Scotland’s progress. The left-hander struck nine fours in an unbeaten 66 off 53, with his first six boundaries coming within the first four overs of the innings, while the last three came in the 20th.

Zimbabwe will up against Ireland shortly in the second Group B match at the same venue.