Term of sentence revealed for rape charges on Nepal player Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal international Sandeep Lamichhane was sentenced to eight years in prison on rape charges of an 18-year-old woman by a single-judge bench of the Kathmandu District Court, the Kathmandu Post reported earlier today (January 10).

The court imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 (approximately USD 2255 approx) on him, along with an order to pay Rs 200,000 (approximately USD 1500) as compensation to the victim. Saroj Ghimire, Lamichhane's attorney, informed AFP that they plan to appeal the decision in a higher court.

Back in early September of the previous year, Lamichhane, who was then the captain of Nepal, faced suspension from the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) following an arrest warrant against the player in Kathmandu. This development came after a complaint had been filed against Lamichhane at a local police station in Kathmandu.

During this period, Lamichhane was participating in CPL 2022 with Jamaica Tallawahs in the West Indies. The club announced his immediate departure from the tournament. Upon his arrival at the Kathmandu airport in early October, he was taken into custody.

Sandeep Lamichhane has continued representing Nepal in the interim

Just before his arrest, Lamichhane took to Facebook, expressing his commitment to fully cooperate in the investigation and fight a legal battle to prove his innocence. He labeled the situation as a "conspiracy and wrongful allegation."

In February of the following year, Lamichhane made a controversial return to the Nepal side for a Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series at home, facing protests from groups. Notably, during the series against Namibia and Scotland, opposing players refrained from shaking hands with him. Although he was initially excluded from Nepal's squad for the Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Dubai in early 2023, he later joined as an injury replacement.

Lamichhane has continued to represent Nepal in various tournaments, including the ODI World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July and the ODI Asia Cup in August-September.

On December 29, the day of his conviction, Lamichhane led PARSA Club XI to victory against Nepal Army Club in a Nepal Pro Club Championship match in Birgunj.