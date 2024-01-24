Shakib Al Hasan diagnosed with retinal condition in left eye

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye. This revelation comes after the player reported issues with his visual functions. Reportedly, Shakib went to Singapore for his treatment.

In a press release, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Senior Physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said: "Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye. After consulting Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye. It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now.

“Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach.”

The BCB has urged the cricketing fraternity and fans to respect Shakib's privacy as he focuses on his health and recovery. Further updates on his condition will be provided in due course.

Shakib Al Hasan had been suffering since last year's ODI World Cup

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan had to leave the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024) due to the eye problem. Shakib, who played one match for Rangpur Riders had to go out of the country to cure his illness.

Shakib's retinal problem was diagnosed during the last ODI World Cup. Accumulated fluid in the eye is not cleared by medicine and Shakib had to play with his condition in the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Harsha Bhogle unsure of England's playing XI for 1st Test

Although Shakib did not get rid of that 'stress' that way. Unfortunately, after returning home followingthe World Cup, he injured his finger and was knocked out of the field.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.