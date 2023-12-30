India all-rounder gets hit on shoulder in net session, doubtful for Cape Town Test

The incident occurred approximately 15 minutes into the session when a ball kicked up from a length, causing the India star to cry out in pain.

A star India all-rounder sustained a scary injury to his shoulder during a net session in Centurion on Saturday. The extent of the injury is currently uncertain and further scans will be conducted if necessary. Although the India star appeared visibly uncomfortable and refrained from bowling after the incident, he continued with his batting. There is no official confirmation regarding the need for scans at this point.

However, there is the possibility of him missing the second Test in Cape Town, but the extent of the hit could be ascertained through scanning if required.

During the net session, Shardul Thakur, who was the first to enter the throwdown nets, was struck on the left shoulder while facing deliveries from a member of the team's support staff. The incident occurred approximately 15 minutes into the session when a ball kicked up from a length, causing Thakur to express pain.

Once Thakur finished batting, the team's physiotherapist applied an ice pack sling to his injured shoulder.

Shardul Thakur had a mediocre outing in the Centurion Test

The net session took place on what was originally the final day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, which concluded in three days with South Africa securing an innings victory. Thakur contributed a useful 24 in the first innings and 2 in the second innings before falling victim to a short ball, similar to the incident in the nets, fending to gully.

His bowling performance in the Test was also average, finishing with figures of 19-2-101-1.

The upcoming second Test between South Africa and India, crucial for the visitors to level the series, is scheduled to commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

