Shardul Thakur's social media activity has fans in shock; pacer unhappy at being benched

Shardul Thakur’s social media activity perhaps indicates the all-rounder’s disappointment at being benched in India’s ongoing Test series in Bangladesh.

Shardul Thakur has played eight Tests till date.

India made a rather surprising selection call for the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, dropping left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to get in Jaydev Unadkat. Interestingly, Kuldeep was the Player of the Match in India’s 188-run win in the first Test, having bagged eight wickets across the two innings, including a five-for in the first.

As it has turned out so far, Unadkat has responded well in just his second Test - the first since 2010 - returning 2/50 in an impressive first-innings effort. However, a section of fans felt all-rounder Shardul Thakur could have been a better pick, and voiced their thoughts on social media.

Thakur acknowledged the sentiments and liked the tweets, perhaps indicative of his disappointment.

“Brother @imShard go and play Ranji trophy instead of warming the bench. At Least they won't do politics with you. Hope you will do comeback,” tweeted a user.

Brother @imShard go and play Ranji trophy instead of warming bench.

Atleast they won't do politics with you.

Hope you will do comeback #INDvsBangladesh #CricketTwitter @BCCI — Mr Om🌬️ (@MrOm14852020) December 22, 2022



Another felt that Shardul could have been India’s third seamer alongside Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj: “Maybe in this pitch we need 3 pacers. Even then we should have gone with @imShard.”

The latter was in response to journalist Vikrant Gupta’s tweet, who expressed his disapproval at Kuldeep’s omission: “As is their wont, Kuldeep Yadav has been dropped yet again - this time after being man of the match last Test. Go figure.”

Maybe in this pitch we need 3 pacers. Even then we should have gone with @imShard — Suyash Kumar (@SuyashK1801) December 22, 2022

Shardul, 31, has represented India in eight Tests, 31 ODIs and 25 T20Is till date. As for the longest format, he has bagged 27 wickets at 27.44 while aggregating 254 runs at 19.54. He had bagged a career-best 7/61 against South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg earlier this year, and each of his three Test fifties contributed in India’s famous wins last year, the first against Australia at The Gabba and the latter two against England at The Oval.

He bagged four wickets in the recent three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, including 3/30 in India’s 227-run win in the third ODI.

