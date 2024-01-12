Suresh Raina backing this CSK player to be the Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup 2024

Suresh Raina pointed out Shivam Dube's versatility as a player who can bat anywhere from No. 4 to No. 7 and his effectiveness with the ball, especially on Caribbean or American pitches.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has high expectations for all-rounder Shivam Dube, predicting a standout performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup, contingent on his showing in IPL 2024. Dube's recent performance against Afghanistan in a T20I match in Mohali has bolstered this belief.

Dube's all-round skills were on full display as he contributed significantly to India's victory with an unbeaten 60 off 40 deliveries and economical bowling figures of 1/9 in two overs. Raina, speaking on Colors Cineplex, emphasized Dube's potential, especially under MS Dhoni's leadership in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "A lot of eyes will be on Shivam Dube in this IPL about how MS Dhoni uses him in Chennai. If he does well in the two months of the IPL, don't be surprised if he is the Man of the Tournament in the World Cup," Raina said.

6⃣,4⃣ and Shivam Dube wraps the chase in style 🙌#TeamIndia win by 6 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the T20I series 👏👏



Raina also pointed out Dube's versatility as a player who can bat anywhere from No. 4 to No. 7 and his effectiveness with the ball, especially on Caribbean or American pitches. Despite not bowling in IPL 2023, Dube might have more opportunities to showcase his bowling skills in the upcoming season, considering the Impact Player rule and the diverse bowling options in the CSK lineup.

Urging Dube to capitalize on his current form, Raina remarked, "He picked up a wicket and when he got to bat, we saw the form. He spent a little time. The way he is showing form, he did well in first-class cricket also recently, when your self-confidence is high, make as many runs as possible."

Raina sees Dube as a crucial asset for India, particularly due to his aggressive style and capability as a left-handed batsman in the top six. However, he also advised Dube to work harder on certain aspects, like his run-up, to fully realize his potential.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, the spotlight is on players like Shivam Dube, who could make a significant impact. Raina's endorsement reflects the high expectations and confidence in Dube's ability to perform on the world stage.

