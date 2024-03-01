Former Indian domestic wicketkeeper alleges match fixing in club game

The match was played between Mohammedan Sporting and Town Club.

Former Bengal cricketer Shreevats Goswami has alleged that a match in the Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) first-division league was a fixed one. Goswami shared a post on Facebook and added video footages in which the batters were seen getting out deliberately.

The match was played between Mohammedan Sporting and Town Club. Mohammedan Sporting, who are one of the biggest clubs in Bengal, looked to throw their wickets intentionally without putting price on their wickets.

Goswami has served Bengal cricket all throughout his cricketing career. He mentions in his post that such kind of incidents break his heart. He also asked for the media to intervene in this matter.

“This is a Super Division match in Kolkata Club Cricket, two big teams doing this, any idea what’s going on here? “I am ashamed to see this having played the game which is so close to my heart. I love cricket and I love playing in Bengal but looking at this breaks my heart. Club cricket is heart and soul of Bengal cricket please don’t ruin it. I think this is called ‘got up’ cricket. Where is the media now?” Goswami wrote on Facebook.

In the video shared by Goswami, a right-handed batter left a straight ball that was coming on to the stumps and got bowled. The batters are looking to throw their wickets away in the videos.

CAB President calls up a meeting to discuss the matter

Snehasish Ganguly, CAB President, decided to react swiftly to Goswami’s allegations. He mentioned that they have sought the umpire and observer’s report. “We have called a tournament committee meeting on March 2 to take up the matter,” he said.

Shreevats Goswami is a renowned name in Bengal cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter came into spotlight during India’s 2008 Under-19 World Cup triumph in Malaysia, in which Virat Kohli led the team to glory. Goswami was expected to serve the national team as well but could not move his way past India A.

The 34-year-old also played IPL for various franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. He decided to retire from first-class cricket in 2023.