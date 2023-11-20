"Not over untill we win": Next-gen Shubman Gill's staunch warning after WC Final loss

Gill took to social media platform 'X to share his heartfelt sentiments for the ardent supporters of Team India.

The anguish of a defeat in a World Cup final is profoundly distressing, yet Indian players continue to display resilience, concealing their wounds with a brave countenance. Shubman Gill, the dynamic opening batter, conveyed a resolute message to the devoted fans of Team India worldwide, expressing unwavering confidence in the team's capabilities regardless of the circumstances.

Gill took to social media platform 'X,' formerly known as Twitter to share his heartfelt sentiments for the ardent supporters of Team India.

"Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team’s spirit and dedication," Gill posted.

"To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn’t the end, it’s not over until we win. Jai Hind," Gill added.

Shubman Gill enjoyed a decent outing in the ODI World Cup

Having missed the first two matches due to dengue fever, the Indian opening batter made a strong comeback in the starting XI for the crucial clash against Pakistan. Throughout the tournament, he amassed 354 runs in nine matches at an impressive average of 44.25, with a striking rate of 106.94. The 24-year-old registered four half-centuries, including an unbeaten 80 against New Zealand in the final.

However, his contribution in the final against Australia was limited to just 4 runs.

Despite entering the competition as pre-tournament favorites and securing ten consecutive victories, India suffered an unexpected setback in the World Cup final held in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). Aimed at avenging their loss in the 2003 final, India faced disappointment as the Men in Blue were unable to halt the Australian juggernaut.

