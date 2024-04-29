Superstar batter set to be shock omission from India's T20 World Cup squad

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to be announced on May 1 with superstar batter set to be omitted.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just around a month away and the teams have started announcing their squads for the big tournament. The selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is likely to meet on May 1 and announce India's squad for the tournament.

According to the sources, Sanju Samson's spot in the squad for T20 World Cup is not confirmed despite his brilliant performance in the ongoing IPL. Samson has scored 385 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 161.09 in 9 matches so far. He is known to be a spin-hitter and could provide India the much needed impetus in the middle overs.

It is believed that the Indian team management has requested for a wicketkeeper who could bat in the lower order. This brings Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel into the contention for a spot in the tournament. While Jitesh Sharma is having a disappointing IPL so far, Dhruv Jurel scored a magnificent fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game. KL Rahul, another wicketkeeping option, is likely to miss out as he has opened for his IPL side so far.

The team management is looking for specialists in the role for lower middle order. Hence, the management is interested in Rinku Singh as the extra batter in the side. Jitesh Sharma, who has been with the Indian T20 side for the past 12 months, has also come into contention despite a poor IPL season.

Shubman Gill set to be shock omission from India's T20 World Cup squad

According to the sources, Shubman Gill, another talented player, is set to be omitted from the T20 World Cup squad. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma already expected to be in the 15-member squad, it is believed that India does not require another similar player. Although, Gill is likely to be among the reserves for the tournament.

Instead of Gill,.the team management is interested in Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel, who can bat in the lower order.

Hardik Pandya, who is going through a rough patch this IPL, is likely to keep his place as the premier fast bowling allrounder in the team. Pandya is having a disappointing season so far with both bat and ball. His leadership of Mumbai Indians has also come under the scanner.

Shivam Dube is also likely to be selected as an allrounder in the squad, although, he hasn't got a chance to roll his arm over in this IPL. Dube has been in exceptional form with the bat while playing for Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 350 runs at an average of 58.33 and a blistering strike rate of 172.41. He has struck 26 sixes so far.

India will play its first match of T20 World Cup 2024 on June 5 against Ireland. Their next game will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

