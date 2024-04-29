Hardik Pandya set to lose vice-captaincy to this player for T20 World Cup: Reports

Hardik Pandya is having a tough time leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. His returns with bat and ball have been disappointing as well.

The selection for India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to take place on May 1 but the reports are emerging that Hardik Pandya, who was expected to be the team's designated vice-captain, is set to lose his role. Hardik Pandya is considered to be Rohit Sharma's successor in India's white-ball formats.

Pandya was also India's vice-captain in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has already led India in 16 T20Is so far. Till the last year, he was also rumoured to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024 but Rohit Sharma returned to the side in January and took back the reins.

Rishabh Pant likely to be India's vice-captain: Reports

According to the reports, the national selectors are expected to consider Pant as India's vice-captain in place of Hardik Pandya. Pant had already held this position before being involved in a fatal accident in December 2022, which forced him to stay away from professional cricket till the start of IPL 2024. He is currently leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

However, replacing Pandya as the vice-captain won't be easy for the selectors. The star allrounder has previously shown his potential as the team's leader in both international cricket and the IPL. Pandya led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in 2022 and a runners-up finish in 2023. He came back to his old team Mumbai Indians before IPL 2024 auction. However, his decisions have been questionable in MI's disappointing IPL campaign so far.

The 30-year-old allrounder has scored 197 runs this season at an average of 24.62. He has also picked up 4 wickets in the process but has an economy rate of 11.94. However, his skills can't be overlooked as he has the rare skills of a fast bowling allrounder in India. Hardik has the ability to bowl at a good pace and can also play the role of a strong finisher while batting.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has been in excellent form in IPL 2024. Pant has scored 371 runs at an average of 46.37 and a strike rate of 160.60 so far. As a wicketkeeper, Pant has been impressive as well. He is among the frontrunners to take the wicketkeeper's slot in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The selectors are likely to pick Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit Sharma's opening partner. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav make up the top order. Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya are likely to be selected as well. One out of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh is likely to get the nod.

Meanwhile, in the spin bowling department, left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be the team's specialist spinner with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being the other two options in the squad. Among the pacers, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pack with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj being the other two options.

