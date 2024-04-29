Tom Moody thinks this player isn't good enough to bat in the top 7 for India in T20 World Cup 2024

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody gives his opinion on the star cricketer and feels that India needs a more impactful cricketer at No. 7.

The selection of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is not far away and the experts have started giving their opinions. While the place of some of the experienced players is expected to be fixed, there are some players on whom the eyes will be on.

Recently, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody joined the list and gave his views on one of the most experienced players of India's line-up. The star allrounder has been one of the key components for the Indian cricket team in all the formats of the game.

Tom Moody thinks Jadeja isn't good enough to bat in the top 7

While speaking on Star Sports Rest room, Tom Moody picked Ravindra Jadeja over Axar Patel in his India squad but felt that India needed a player who could create more impact than Ravindra Jadeja.

"I wouldn’t be taking both (Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel). I’d be taking Jadeja purely because I’m looking for the best left-arm spinning option. He’s the best left-arm spinner in the country. In my eleven, he’s not batting seven. I don’t think he’s good enough to bat seven in a World Cup side. He’s proven that with his strike rate. You need an impact-type player batting at seven," Moody said.

I don’t think he’s good enough to bat seven in a World Cup side. He’s proven that with his strike rate. You need an impact-type player batting at seven," Moody felt that Jadeja is not good enough to bat at No. 7.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a key player in all the formats for India. His wicket-to-wicket lines while bowling and his dependable batting ability down the order has won India many games. Apart from batting and bowling, Jadeja is a fantastic fielder as well. At 35, he is still one of the best fielders in the world right now.

Watch: Virat Kohli's on-field antics with Shubman Gill during GT vs RCB clash

In IPL 2024, the left-handed allrounder has scored 157 runs in six innings so far while being dismissed just twice. Jadeja has been Chennai Super Kings' first-choice spinner this season. With his left-arm spin, he has picked up five wickets so far at an economy rate of 7.54.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.