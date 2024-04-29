Watch: Virat Kohli's on-field antics with Shubman Gill during GT vs RCB clash

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were spotted sharing a fun banter on the field during Gujarat Titans recent clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 28. The hosts registered a thumping loss by nine wickets as Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters finished the game in 16 overs while chasing their high target.

The Indian cricketers have always had a great bond as there are often spotted sharing comical moments both on and off the field. Kohli and Gill’s short banter instant instantly went viral as the fans couldn’t stop drooling over the players’ animated chat during the second innings and Virat Kohli teasing Gill while fielding in front of the Gujarat Titans dugout.

Gujarat Titans batted first and the team posted a total of 200 runs on the board courtesy to Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan’s 84 and 58 run knock after the team’s skipper Shubman Gill yet again departed for a low score of 16 runs. RCB Batter Will Jacks stole the show with his destructive century and 100 runs knock.

In the post match ceremony, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s former captain Virat Kohli lauded Will Jacks for his Attacking knock which lead the visitors to chase the high total within 16 overs. Scoring 70 runs, Virat Kohli discussed his change of role in the match instantly after Jacks’ attacking 29 runs over off Mohit Sharma.

Virat said, “Phenomenal, I mean when he initially came onto bat (Will Jacks), he was a bit annoyed that he wasn't able to strike the ball as cleanly as he wanted to, but the only conversation between us in the middle was to keep backing, keep committing because we know how explosive he can be. My role completely changed as soon as he got that big over off Mohit, for good, I was glad to be watching the game from the other end. I mean, I thought we could win the game in 19 overs, but to finish it in 16 overs was an outstanding effort.”

“I think it was one of the better T20I hundreds one would ever see, I was just happy to watch it closely from the other end. The wicket was pretty good, I mean towards the later half of their innings, it started settling down and that was probably the reason why both teams wanted to bowl first.I was just having fun there, hitting boundaries whenever needed”, Virat added.

Despite winning by nine wickets, RCB stands on the last position of the IPL 2024 points table and will once again take on Gujarat Titans on May 4 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.