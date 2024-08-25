'Schedule home series to embarrass themselves' - Social media reacts as Bangladesh register their first-ever Test win over Pakistan

Bangladesh scripted history by defeating Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series in Pakistan.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a massive 448/6 before declaring the innings - thanks to terrific centuries from Saud Shakeel (141) and Mohammad Rizwan (171). During the second innings, Bangladesh batters batted out of their skins and piled agony on Pakistani bowlers, tiring them with their relentless approach.

They ended with 565 runs in their first dig, their most-ever in a winning game, courtesy of a magnificent 191 by Mushfiqur Rahim, whereas Shadman Islam (93) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) also played fine knocks. Pakistan bundled on a mere 146 in the third innings as Bangladeshi spinners bowled beautifully, especially seasoned campaigners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, sharing seven wickets between them.

Downfall of Pakistan in the last one year 🇵🇰😳#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/xFSSLkcvqq — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) August 25, 2024

Bangladesh only required 30 runs in the fourth innings to win the match and completed the target without hiccups. The game moved quickly on the fifth day, and before Pakistani players could wrap their heads around it, their team was knocked out.

Social media reacts as Pakistan endures another defeat on their home ground

Several records were shattered with the conclusion of this game. While Pakistan suffered their fifth loss in nine Tests at home and haven’t won any game in the last three years, Bangladesh registered their seventh overseas victory in Tests.

A lot of criticism has been around Shan Masood’s declaration, but Pakistan didn’t bowl well to back the efforts of their batters and then batted poorly in the third innings. Maybe they should focus on making inroads more consistently with the ball.

The reactions around Pakistan’s defeat are aplenty, with several memes going viral. We have curated the best ones from X (formerly Twitter) here.

Here are some reactions:

That Pakistan were so confident of going all-pace in a Test where Shakib and Mehidy take seven wickets on Day 5 must rank as an all-time failure of getting the basics in Asia right. #PAKvsBAN — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) August 25, 2024

Pakistan cricket going from bad to worse - playing four pacers on a home pitch where their own batsmen have fallen to Bangladesh spinners was a dumb choice; and a striking result. A reflection also of the leadership aspirations creating groups within the ‘team’ #PAKvsBAN — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 25, 2024

Feel like the declaration criticism bit overblown on Shan here instead of looking at the actual issues of an under par bowling performance and a ridiculous batting performance. They had to bowl them out twice on that wicket, already lost overs on day 1 couldn’t bat on till day 3. — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) August 25, 2024

Pakistan is the only team who schedule home series to embarrass themselves. Imagine losing to Bangla at home in tests 😂 — arfan (@Im__Arfan) August 25, 2024

So, Pakistan haven't won a Test at home since the 2020-21 series v SA. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 25, 2024

The second and final Test will start on August 30 at the same venue. While Pakistan will look to level the series, Bangladesh hope to continue their fine work and do the unthinkable.

