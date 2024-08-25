'Schedule home series to embarrass themselves' - Social media reacts as Bangladesh register their first-ever Test win over Pakistan

Bangladesh scripted history by defeating Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series in Pakistan.
 By Darpan Jain Aug 25, 2024, 17:53 IST
Mushfiqur Rahim is a good player.?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

Bangladesh scripted history by defeating Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series in Pakistan. It was their first-ever win over Pakistan after 12 defeats in the 14th attempt.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a massive 448/6 before declaring the innings - thanks to terrific centuries from Saud Shakeel (141) and Mohammad Rizwan (171). During the second innings, Bangladesh batters batted out of their skins and piled agony on Pakistani bowlers, tiring them with their relentless approach.

They ended with 565 runs in their first dig, their most-ever in a winning game, courtesy of a magnificent 191 by Mushfiqur Rahim, whereas Shadman Islam (93) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) also played fine knocks. Pakistan bundled on a mere 146 in the third innings as Bangladeshi spinners bowled beautifully, especially seasoned campaigners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, sharing seven wickets between them.

Bangladesh only required 30 runs in the fourth innings to win the match and completed the target without hiccups. The game moved quickly on the fifth day, and before Pakistani players could wrap their heads around it, their team was knocked out.

Social media reacts as Pakistan endures another defeat on their home ground

Several records were shattered with the conclusion of this game. While Pakistan suffered their fifth loss in nine Tests at home and haven’t won any game in the last three years, Bangladesh registered their seventh overseas victory in Tests.

A lot of criticism has been around Shan Masood’s declaration, but Pakistan didn’t bowl well to back the efforts of their batters and then batted poorly in the third innings. Maybe they should focus on making inroads more consistently with the ball.

The reactions around Pakistan’s defeat are aplenty, with several memes going viral. We have curated the best ones from X (formerly Twitter) here.

Here are some reactions:

The second and final Test will start on August 30 at the same venue. While Pakistan will look to level the series, Bangladesh hope to continue their fine work and do the unthinkable.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web