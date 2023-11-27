WATCH: S Sreesanth bowls a beautiful outswinger to dismiss Martin Guptill

S Sreesanth bowled a beautiful swinging delivery to dismiss Martin Guptill in the eighth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 in Dehradun.

S Sreesanth bowled a beautiful swinging delivery to dismiss Martin Guptill in the eighth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 in Dehradun. The wicketkeeper, Dhruv Raval, also made a timely stretch to get a hold of it despite being slightly off-balance in the process. It was some quality cricket from Gujarat Giants all around.

The Legends League Cricket has been gaining a lot of attraction due to the involvement of several retired and veteran cricketers. All the teams have quality players in the squad who are turning the clock back to give a glimpse of their superior skillsets. There is also some nostalgia factor involved as most of the viewers are reminded of the 90s and early 2000s while watching their favourite stars do the stuff again.

The main purpose of this league has been served. The viewers have talked about the league consistently across social media platforms. The quality of cricket on offer has also been top-notch.

The veterans have given their all to entertain the fans. Despite leaving competitive cricket, most of the players have shown their prowess and showed why they are among the greats. It’s been an exciting tournament so far.

S Sreesanth dismisses Martin Guptill with an outswinger

S Sreesanth has been among the best performers in the tournament so far. He has snared wickets consistently and troubled the batters with his immaculate lines and lengths at times. Sreesanth has played some cricket after his ban and showed he has still got the bite in his bowling.

Sreesanth bowled a half-volley to Martin Guptill, inviting him for a flashy drive. The batter did precisely that and went hard towards the ball. However, the ball swung away from Guptill and took the outside edge of the ball, carrying it to the wicketkeeper.

The gloveman, Dhruv Raval, made a swift stretch to his right and caught it with one hand. He managed to hold it despite his elbow hitting the ground to remove a dangerous Martin Guptill. Sreesanth bowled beautifully and provided an early breakthrough to his team.

Sreesanth has done well with the ball this tournament. He defended 13 runs for his team in the final over to hand his team a thrilling one-run win. Sreesanth ended with two wickets and won the Man of the Match award for his efforts.

