SRH star cleared to return after recovering from scary health emergency

He has been in good form recently, making a strong case for a potential comeback into the Indian Test side.

After surviving a tragic health scare, a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star has now been cleared to take the pitch once again. He has also been named in the squad of his state team for their next match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024.

Mayank Agarwal, who had to deplane after mistakenly drinking acid is now fit to feature in Karnataka's next game against Tamil Nadu, starting from February 9. The incident happened while travelling from Tripura after a Ranji Trophy match when he induced a bout of vomiting on the flight.

Agarwal was swiftly taken to a hospital in Agartala for medical observation. Following his transfer to Bengaluru, the right-handed batter underwent further examinations and was advised a few days of rest. Upon completion of his recovery period, he was officially declared fit to resume playing.

"I am fit and fine and there were no major issues," the SRH star told ESPNcricinfo.

Mayank Agarwal has been in good form in this domestic season

The former Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper was acquired by SRH ahead of IPL 2023 for a staggering amount of INR 8.25 crore. One of the most prolific run scorers in IPL history, Mayank parted ways with PBKS after a disappointing campaign in IPL 2022.

Mayank Agarwal has been in impressive form this season, making a strong case for a comeback into the Indian Test side. Although he faced consecutive ducks at the beginning of the Ranji Trophy season against Punjab, he swiftly regained his touch with back-to-back centuries against Gujarat and Goa. In the match against Tripura, he contributed 51 and 17 runs before his unexpected hospitalization.

ALSO READ: Ritika Sajdeh slams Mark Boucher's comments explaining Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians captain

Karnataka have also been bolstered by the return of the in-form Devdutt Padikkal, who was part of the India A squad that recently faced the England lions.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.