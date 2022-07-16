Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch SL vs PAK Tests Live on TV, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

The Test series will go a long way in determining Sri Lanka and Pakistan's fortunes for the ongoing WTC cycle.

After flexing their muscles against Australia at the start of the home summer, Sri Lanka are due to face Pakistan in a two-match Test series, part of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The series is critical to both the countries' chances of reaching the WTC final next summer in UK. While Sri Lanka will strive to overcome their earlier defeats in the tournament to strengthen their hopes, Pakistan need to come out of the series with as many points as possible to keep their fortunes alive as well.

The visitors are fourth in the WTC 2021-23 standings for the moment, with three wins and two defeats in their seven games, one spot below the hosts who have taken a leap following their impressive series-levelling win at Galle versus the Aussies. They now have four victories and three defeats in their eight matches.

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2022 Tests: Complete SL vs PAK Test series schedule - Date, Time and Venue

1st Test - July 16-20 - IST 10:00 AM - Galle

2nd Test - July 24-28 - IST 10:00 AM - Colombo

When and Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test series 2022 LIVE on TV?

Sony Sports Network will be providing the live telecast of the two-match Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test series in India, with the first Test on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD and the second one likely on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Sri Lanka versus Pakistan Test series 2022 Live Streaming Details

Sony's digital application 'SonyLiv' will be offering the fans live streaming for the Sri lanka vs Pakistan Test series.

Sri Lanka versus Pakistan Test series 2022: Complete squad lists

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage and Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

Related Topics:

WATCH: Intense Protests outside Galle International Cricket Stadium during Sri Lanka vs Australia Test match

Joy amid adversity: Cricket offers Sri Lanka a semblance of positivity during crisis