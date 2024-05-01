Sunil Gavaskar backs under fire Mumbai Indians star to shine in T20 World Cup 2024

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the star player will be back in form when he will play for his country in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Mumbai Indians are having a disappointing IPL campaign in IPL 2024. The team has already lost seven games so far and need to win all the four remaining matches to have a chance to qualify to the playoffs. The performance of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya hasn't been upto the mark and that has hurt the team.

While Rohit Sharma started the tournament on a positive note, his form has faded away in the last few matches. In the last three matches, he has failed to reach double-digits which has serioously hurt the team. Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya is having a torrid time with both bat and ball. His decisions as the captain have been questionable as well.

Sunil Gavaskar backs under fire MI star to shine in T20 World Cup 2024

Despite his poor form form in IPL 2024, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Hardik Pandya to shine in T20 World Cup 2024. While speaking on Sports Today, after India's squad announcement for the T20 World Cup 2024, Gavskar stated that playing for the country will bring the best in Hardik Pandya.

"There’s a big difference playing in the IPL and playing for your country. Playing for your country brings out something different in every player and Hardik Pandya will be a different player. He’s had to face a lot of issues in this particular tournament, he’s handled it quite well," Gavaskar opined.

"When he goes overseas and has to play for India, I think he will be in a completely different frame of mind. And that’s going to be a much more positive frame of mind than maybe what we have seen here in this tournament. So, Hardik Pandya will make a contribution with both bat and ball in this tournament," the former India opener added.

In IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya has scored 197 runs in 10 matches at an average of 21.88 and a strike rate of 150.38 so far. With the ball, he has picked up just 6 wickets at an economy rate of 11. But despite his poor returns this season, Hardik was selected in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 and was appointed the team's vice-captain.

Hardik Pandya is a crucial player in India's white-ball set-up. He has the ability to play as a proper finisher and also bowls with good pace, picking up wickets at crucial intervals of the game. His backing for the T20 World Cup shows the selectors and team management's faith in the 30-year-old allrounder.

