News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Sunrisers Drop England Star After Wretched Run of Form in SA20 2025
News
Last updated: January 30, 2025

Sunrisers Drop England Star After Wretched Run of Form in SA20 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He has struggled this season, scoring only 88 runs in eight matches and reaching double digits just once in his last six innings.

Sunrisers Drop England Star After Wretched Run of Form in SA20 2025

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dropped England’s Zak Crawley from the team after his poor performances in SA20 2025. The England opener is struggling with a dip in form.

Zak Crawley Dropped After Poor Run in SA20 2025

England opener Zak Crawley has struggled this season, scoring only 88 runs in eight matches and reaching double digits just once in his last six innings. Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) needed a bonus-point win to secure a playoff spot, so they replaced Crawley with Tony de Zorzi, while Craig Overton was brought in as their fourth overseas player.

Tony De Zorzi came into the side as a replacement for Patrick Kruger, who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

SEC’s decision to drop Crawley did not work out, as they were bowled out for just 107 and lost by ten wickets. This result leaves them with four wins and five losses from nine games, with their final match against table-toppers Paarl Royals.

ALSO READ:

Brendon McCullum Faces Tough Call on England’s Opening Pair

Crawley’s omission comes at a time when his Test spot is under pressure due to poor performances at the end of 2024. He has not scored a half-century in five matches since making 78 on a flat pitch in Multan, where England posted 823-7, with Joe Root and Harry Brook sharing a record 454-run partnership. His last Test century was 18 months ago when he scored 189 in the rain-affected Ashes Test.

With England gearing up for an important series against India and then the Ashes, coach Brendon McCullum may face a tough call. There is only one Test left to play against Zimbabwe before the home series against India and the Ashes tour, so McCullum will have to decide his opening combination pretty soon.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England Cricket Team
SA20
SA20 2025
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Zak Crawley

Latest news

Related posts

Back From Injury, India Hopeful Seamer Kuldeep Sen Set To Be Impact Player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Back From Injury, India Hopeful Seamer Set To Be Impact Player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

So far, he has played 12 IPL matches and taken 14 wickets.
January 30, 2025
Sagar Paul
Ranji Trophy champions mumbai

Hat-Trick Inside 4 overs: After Batting Heroics, Discarded India Star Makes Strong Case For England Tour With Sizzling Opening Spell

January 30, 2025
Samarnath Soory
New Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Again in SA20 2025; Smashes His Third Fifty To Lead Team to 10-Wicket Victory

New Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Again in SA20 2025; Smashes His Third Fifty To Lead Team to 10-Wicket Victory

Till now, he has scored 237 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 178.19.
January 30, 2025
Sagar Paul
New Report Emerges Claiming PCB Will Fail To Meet Stadium Renovation Deadline for Champions Trophy 2025

New Report Emerges Claiming PCB Will Fail To Meet Stadium Renovation Deadline for Champions Trophy 2025

PCB chairman assured getting control of the venues by January 31.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli KL Rahul

Batting Positions For Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Revealed For Their Ranji Trophy Return

Both players will be looking to get some much-needed practice in match conditions ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Kuldeep Yadav

After Virat, KL Rahul, Another Top Indian Star Set To Play in the Last Round of Ranji Trophy League Matches

He has also been named in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy