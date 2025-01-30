Sunrisers Drop England Star After Wretched Run of Form in SA20 2025

He has struggled this season, scoring only 88 runs in eight matches and reaching double digits just once in his last six innings.

Zak Crawley Dropped After Poor Run in SA20 2025

England opener Zak Crawley has struggled this season, scoring only 88 runs in eight matches and reaching double digits just once in his last six innings. Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) needed a bonus-point win to secure a playoff spot, so they replaced Crawley with Tony de Zorzi, while Craig Overton was brought in as their fourth overseas player.

Tony De Zorzi came into the side as a replacement for Patrick Kruger, who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

SEC’s decision to drop Crawley did not work out, as they were bowled out for just 107 and lost by ten wickets. This result leaves them with four wins and five losses from nine games, with their final match against table-toppers Paarl Royals.

Brendon McCullum Faces Tough Call on England’s Opening Pair

Crawley’s omission comes at a time when his Test spot is under pressure due to poor performances at the end of 2024. He has not scored a half-century in five matches since making 78 on a flat pitch in Multan, where England posted 823-7, with Joe Root and Harry Brook sharing a record 454-run partnership. His last Test century was 18 months ago when he scored 189 in the rain-affected Ashes Test.

With England gearing up for an important series against India and then the Ashes, coach Brendon McCullum may face a tough call. There is only one Test left to play against Zimbabwe before the home series against India and the Ashes tour, so McCullum will have to decide his opening combination pretty soon.

