Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals batters nominated for major ICC Awards of 2023

The ICC Awards are an annual set of sports awards for international cricket, which recognize and honor the best international players across different categories.

A Mumbai Indians star batter and a Rajasthan Royals young batting sensation has earned nominations for the ICC Awards 2023. After winning the T20I cricketer of the year in 2022, the dynamic Indian batter showcased another impressive performance in the shortest format.

In the previous year, Suryakumar Yadav accumulated 733 runs from 17 T20I innings, boasting an average of 48.86 and a striking rate of 155.95.

Although he had a slow start with only 7 runs in his first innings against Sri Lanka, Surya quickly gained momentum, scoring 51 (36) and an unbeaten 112* (51) in subsequent matches.

Consistently scoring in the 20s to 40s range, he demonstrated his class with an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies in Providence. He concluded the series against the West Indies with a knock of 61 (45) in Florida.

Suryakumar also notched up half-centuries against Australia (80 off 42 balls) and South Africa (56 from 36 balls), before delivering a century against the Proteas, scoring 100 off just 56 balls in their final T20I of the year in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, India’s emerging opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is a nominee for the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year, alongside Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand, Gerald Coetzee from South Africa, and Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka.

Jaiswal left a lasting impression in 2023 with remarkable performances in Test cricket and T20Is. The left-handed batsman aggregated 283 Test runs at an average of 70.75, and in T20Is, he amassed 430 runs at 33.07 with a striking rate of 159.25.

In his debut Test match against the West Indies, Jaiswal slammed a century, earning him the Player of the Match honor. The 22-year-old also made his T20I debut on the Caribbean tour, responding to an early setback with an innings of 84* from just 51 balls. He further showcased his talent with a remarkable 100 (49) against Nepal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and half-centuries against Australia (53 from 25 balls) and 60 (41) against South Africa.

ICC Awards 2023 nominees

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2023

Nominees: Suryakumar Yadav (India), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Mark Chapman (New Zealand)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of 2023

Nominees: Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of 2023

Nominees: Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of 2023

Nominees: Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Marufa Akter (Bangladesh), Lauren Bell (England), Darcey Carter (Scotland)