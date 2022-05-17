Test cricket is my first priority, says Yuzvendra Chahal, who hasn't played a first-class game since 2018

However, Chahal is a brilliant bowler in the limited-overs format and is shining in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has stated that Test cricket is his first priority and wants to represent his country in the whites. He made his international debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016, and a year later, had made a mark in the setup as the lead spinner alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

However, with Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja leading the department in the longest format, Chahal hasn’t been able to break into the Test side. Moreover, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav have impressed whenever the opportunity has presented itself, stiffening the competition further.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Chahal expressed his ambition to play Test cricket while pointing out that he has picked 50 wickets in his last 10 Ranji matches. Interestingly, he last played a first-class game way back in 2018 for Haryana and has since been a regular in T20 and List A matches.

“Definitely I want to (play Test cricket). I have taken 50 wickets in my last 10 Ranji Trophy matches. Definitely, Test cricket is my first priority. I think being called a Test player has a different aura. A lot of players play ODIs and T20Is, but it is in Test cricket where your skills and patience gets tested,” said the 31-year-old.

For Chahal to be considered, he would have to ply his trade red-ball cricket at the domestic level to present his case before the selectors. The leggie has been in amazing form in the limited-overs format and is currently leading the Purple Cap race at the ongoing IPL 2022. Chahal has bagged 23 wickets in just 13 matches at an excellent average of 16.83 for Rajasthan Royals thus far, while also having bagged a game-defining hattrick against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season.

The Royals. who are currently at the second position in the points table with 8 wins from 13 matches, will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league stage game on May 20 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.