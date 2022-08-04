The Hundred 2022 Points Table for Men's Competition: Rankings, Standings, Batting Stats, Bowling Stats, Most Runs and Most Wickets for the 100-ball League - Updated after Every Match
Southern Brave won the inaugural edition last year.
The Hundred Men’s 2022 competition got underway on Wednesday, August 3, with James Vince starring in his team Southern Brave’s nine wicket win over Welsh Fire in the opening game at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Oval Invincibles, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix are the other teams in the eight-team competition.
Each team will play eight matches each in the group stage, with the topper directly qualifying for the final at Lord’s on September 3. The second and third placed team will compete for the remaining final spot in the Eliminator clash in Southampton on September 2.
You can check the updated points table, latest standings and competition statistics for The Hundred Men’s 2022 competition here:
The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 Points Table - Updated Rankings and Team Standings
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Tied
|Lost
|No result
|Net run-rate (NRR)
|Southern Brave
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+3.833
|Manchester Originals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oval Invincibles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Birmingham Phoenix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|London Spirit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trent Rockets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northern Superchargers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Welsh Fire
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-3.833
Most runs in The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 - Updated Batting statistics
|
Player
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest
|
Average
|
Strike-rate
|
100s
|
50s
|
James Vince (Southern Brave)
|
1
|
71
|
71*
|
-
|
173.17
|
0
|
1
|
Ben Duckett (Welsh Fire)
|
1
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
129.03
|
0
|
0
|
Alex Davies (Southern Brave)
|
1
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
123.80
|
0
|
0
|
Ryan Higgins (Welsh Fire)
|
1
|
11
|
11
|
11
|
61.11
|
0
|
0
|
Ollie Pope (Welsh Fire)
|
1
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Adam Zampa (Welsh Fire)
|
1
|
10
|
10*
|
-
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Sam Hain (Welsh Fire)
|
1
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Noor Ahmed (Welsh Fire)
|
1
|
9
|
9*
|
-
|
225.00
|
0
|
0
|
Tom Banton (Welsh Fire)
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
75
|
0
|
0
|
Marcus Stoinis (Southern Brave)
|
1
|
6
|
6*
|
-
|
75
|
0
|
0
Most wickets in The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 - Updated Bowling statistics
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|BBI
|Average
|Economy
|Strike-rate
|Five-fors
|Chris Jordan (Southern Brave)
|1
|2
|2/16
|8
|6.40
|7.5
|0
|Craig Overton (Southern Brave)
|1
|2
|2/16
|10.5
|6.30
|10
|0
|Michael Hogan (Southern Brave)
|1
|1
|1/7
|7
|4.20
|10
|0
|Jake Ball (Welsh Fire)
|1
|1
|1/25
|25
|7.89
|19
|0
|Jake Lintott (Southern Brave)
|1
|1
|1/27
|27
|8.10
|20
|0
