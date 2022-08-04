The Hundred 2022 Points Table for Men's Competition: Rankings, Standings, Batting Stats, Bowling Stats, Most Runs and Most Wickets for the 100-ball League - Updated after Every Match

Get the latest rankings, points table, qualification scenario, batting stats and bowling stats for The Hundred Men’s 2022 competition in England.

The Hundred Men’s 2022 competition got underway on Wednesday, August 3, with James Vince starring in his team Southern Brave’s nine wicket win over Welsh Fire in the opening game at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Oval Invincibles, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix are the other teams in the eight-team competition.

Each team will play eight matches each in the group stage, with the topper directly qualifying for the final at Lord’s on September 3. The second and third placed team will compete for the remaining final spot in the Eliminator clash in Southampton on September 2.

You can check the updated points table, latest standings and competition statistics for The Hundred Men’s 2022 competition here:

The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 Points Table - Updated Rankings and Team Standings

Teams Matches Won Tied Lost No result Net run-rate (NRR) Southern Brave 1 1 0 0 0 +3.833 Manchester Originals - - - - - - Oval Invincibles - - - - - - Birmingham Phoenix - - - - - - London Spirit - - - - - - Trent Rockets - - - - - - Northern Superchargers - - - - - - Welsh Fire 1 0 0 1 0 -3.833

Most runs in The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 - Updated Batting statistics

Player Innings Runs Highest Average Strike-rate 100s 50s James Vince (Southern Brave) 1 71 71* - 173.17 0 1 Ben Duckett (Welsh Fire) 1 40 40 40 129.03 0 0 Alex Davies (Southern Brave) 1 26 26 26 123.80 0 0 Ryan Higgins (Welsh Fire) 1 11 11 11 61.11 0 0 Ollie Pope (Welsh Fire) 1 10 10 10 100 0 0 Adam Zampa (Welsh Fire) 1 10 10* - 100 0 0 Sam Hain (Welsh Fire) 1 9 9 9 100 0 0 Noor Ahmed (Welsh Fire) 1 9 9* - 225.00 0 0 Tom Banton (Welsh Fire) 1 6 6 6 75 0 0 Marcus Stoinis (Southern Brave) 1 6 6* - 75 0 0

Most wickets in The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 - Updated Bowling statistics

Player Matches Wickets BBI Average Economy Strike-rate Five-fors Chris Jordan (Southern Brave) 1 2 2/16 8 6.40 7.5 0 Craig Overton (Southern Brave) 1 2 2/16 10.5 6.30 10 0 Michael Hogan (Southern Brave) 1 1 1/7 7 4.20 10 0 Jake Ball (Welsh Fire) 1 1 1/25 25 7.89 19 0 Jake Lintott (Southern Brave) 1 1 1/27 27 8.10 20 0

Related Topics:

The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch The Hundred Live in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time