The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch the Women's Competition on TV, Squads, Teams, Date, Time, and Venues

The 2023 edition of The Hundred Women's cricket tournament is set to commence on Tuesday, August 1. The opening match will be contested between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The defending champions are Oval Invincibles, who secured victory by five wickets in the final against Southern Brave at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

In addition to Trent Rockets, Oval Invincibles, and Southern Brave, the tournament will also feature Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Welsh Fire, and Northern Superchargers.

The Indian players participating in the Hundred Women's 2023 are Jemimah Rodriques from Northern Superchargers, Harmanpreet Kaur from Trent Rockets, Richa Ghosh from London Spirit, and Smriti Mandhana from Southern Brave.

Throughout the league stage, the teams will engage in 32 matches, followed by the Eliminator and final scheduled for August 26 and 27, respectively.

The Hundred 2023: The Hundred 2023 Women's schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

(**Note: All timing are in local time)

Tuesday, August 1: Trent Rockets v Southern Brave (Trent Bridge, 7:30 pm)

Wednesday, August 2: Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (Sophia Gardens, 04:00 pm)

Wednesday, August 2: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (Lord's, 7:30 pm)

Thursday, August 3: Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Headingley, 7:30 pm)

Friday, August 4: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl, 7:30 pm)

Saturday, August 5: Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford, 03:30 pm)

Saturday, August 5: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (Edgbaston, 2.30 pm)

Sunday, August 6: Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers (Ageas Bowl, 11 am)

Sunday, August 6: Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (Kia Oval, 2.30 pm)

Monday, August 7: Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix (Emirates Old Trafford, 7:30 pm)

Tuesday, August 8: London Spirit v Southern Brave (Lord's, 7:30 pm)

Wednesday, August 9: Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge, 03:30 pm)

Wednesday, August 9: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (Kia Oval, 7:30 pm)

Thursday, August 10: Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire (Edgbaston, 7:30 pm)

Friday, August 11: Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Headingley, 7:30 pm)

Saturday, August 12: London Spirit v Trent Rockets (Lord's, 11am)

Saturday, August 12: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (Sophia Gardens, 2.30 pm)

Sunday, August 13: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Headingley, 03:30 pm)

Sunday, August 13: Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles (Edgbaston, 2.30 pm)

Monday, August 14: Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets (Sophia Gardens, 7:30 pm)

Tuesday, August 15: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval, 7:30 pm)

Wednesday, August 16: Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix (Ageas Bowl, 7:30 pm)

Thursday, August 17: Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals (Trent Bridge, 7:30 pm)

Friday, August 18: London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's, 7:30 pm)

Saturday, August 19: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge, 11am)

Saturday, August 19: Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl, 2.30 pm)

Sunday, August 20: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford, 11am)

Sunday, August 20: Welsh Fire v London Spirit (Sophia Gardens, 2.30 pm)

Monday, August 21: Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets (Kia Oval, 7:30 pm)

Tuesday, August 22: Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire (Headingley, 7:30 pm)

Wednesday, August 23: Manchester Originals v Southern Brave (Emirates Old Trafford, 7:30 pm)

Thursday, August 24: Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Edgbaston, 7:30 pm)

Saturday, August 26: Eliminator (Kia Oval, 2.30pm)

Sunday, August 27: Final (Lord's, 6.45pm)

The Hundred 2023 Women's Live Streaming details

The third edition of the 100-ball Women's competition will be streamed lived on Sony Liv and Fancode app in India. Fans based in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Cricket's YouTube channel and the broadcaster's official website.

Where to watch The Hundred 2023 Women's LIVE on TV

Sony Sports Network will televise The Hundred Women's competition live on Indian shores. Viewers based in the UK region can tune into Sky Sports Cricket for the league and knock-out matches. Following are other channels in respective countries where cricket fans can watch The Hundred.

Pakistan: Tapmad

North America: Willow TV, Dazn

UK: Sky Sports Mix, BBC

Australia: Fox Sports

MENA Countries: beIn Sports

Sub-saharan Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Caribbean: ESPN

South East Asia: Fox Sports Asia

Ireland: Virgin Media, BT TV

The Hundred Women's 2023: Complete Squad Lists

Birmingham Phoenix

Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely

London Spirit

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan

Manchester Originals

Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson

Northern Superchargers

Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Davidson-Richards, Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall

Oval Invincibles

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Hannah Rainey, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper

Southern Brave

Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor

Trent Rockets

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Cassidy McCarthy, Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Welsh Fire

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Chloe Skelton, Kate Coppack

