Ticket details for Cricket World Cup 2023 revealed

The ICC and BCCI have jointly announced that tickets for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be purchasable starting from August 25. Furthermore, the much-awaited cricket tournament's revised match schedule has also been unveiled.

Prior to the commencement of ticket sales, enthusiasts will have the chance to express their interest by registering early from August 15. This proactive step will grant them the advantage of receiving early ticket updates and securing their attendance at the World Cup, ensuring they can relish the excitement of one-day cricket.

An additional noteworthy alteration is the elimination of E-ticket options, mandating fans to retrieve their tickets from box office counters. Furthermore, the BCCI will be allocated 300 hospitality tickets for each game, as per requirement. Additionally, each state is obliged to allocate 1295 tickets to the ICC for league matches and 1355 tickets for encounters involving India, including the semifinals.

BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said: "We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues".

Tickets will go on sale in phases on the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

